Disclosure of voting rights at AGM in Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 23 May 2024



In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), on the 23th of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies to represent a total of 5 576 864 shares in the Company at the AGM, corresponding to 12.58% of the total number of votes and shares in the Company. Together with the 12 575 000 shares held by Øyvin Brøymer through Intertrade Shipping AS, he will represent a total of 18 151 864 votes at the AGM, corresponding to a total of 40,93% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company. The proxies are only valid for the AGM and will lapse thereafter.



