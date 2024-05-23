Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 23 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m.
Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Kangas-Kärki)
Marimekko Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2024 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko’s shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kangas-Kärki, Teemu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Marimekko Corporation
LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20240522093447_41
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-21
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007660
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1129 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1129 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
