Aktia and Swedbank enter into strategic partnership

Press Release

Aktia Bank Plc

23 May 2024 2 p.m.

Aktia and Swedbank have entered a strategic partnership that establishes a long-term co-operation with the aim to better serve both banks' corporate customers.

Aktia and Swedbank signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on the Finnish market on 23 May. The strategic partnership between Swedbank and Aktia is the next step in a long-standing relationship and history of doing business together in Finland. The collaboration will form a mutually beneficial basis for both parties to reach their long-term goals in the Finnish market with a clear intention to complement each other and serve our customers even better.

In connection with the partnership, Swedbank will wind down its cash management and payment services offering in Finland. Swedbank's corporate customers in Finland will be given the opportunity to be served by Aktia. In addition, through the strategic partnership, Aktia will further utilise the investments that have been made in leasing and factoring platforms and will offer these services to Swedbank’s large corporate clients.

"The collaboration supports Aktia’s strategy and our goal to grow especially among SME customers in Finland", says Anssi Huhta, Executive Vice President, Banking Business and Deputy CEO of Aktia. We are very much looking forward to developing our collaboration with Swedbank, which is a strong player in the large corporate market. Together, we will be able to offer our customers the opportunity to utilise the extensive services of our trusted partner, also internationally. Now we will be able to support our growing customers even better.”

“I’m glad to welcome Aktia as our new collaborative partner," says Jens Henriksson, President and CEO of Swedbank. "We are now fulfilling our strategy of working with strong complementary partnerships in the Nordic region. It’s a strategy that enables us to grow in a sustainable and cost-efficient way. Today marks a starting point, and I’m looking forward to what we will achieve together with Aktia.”

For more information, please contact:

Mia Smeds, Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379





Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.1 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). www.aktia.com

Swedbank Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com

