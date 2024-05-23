Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results

ARR of $331.8 million, up 27% year-over-year;

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

“Cellebrite is off to a very solid start to 2024 as we continued to grow wallet share with existing customers around the world,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s CEO. “Our strong first-quarter performance was anchored by the further expansion of our business around the globe, improved profitability versus the same quarter one year ago and meaningful strategic progress. It is exciting to see that our Case-to-Closure platform is resonating in the marketplace, highlighted by increasing traction with our new Inseyets digital forensics software. Looking ahead, we continue to see customer budgets trend favorably in support of their plans to enhance and expand their digital investigative capabilities with our solutions over the coming quarters. We are excited about our prospects over the coming quarters and have reaffirmed our outlook for this year.”

First-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $331.8 million, up 27% year-over-year

Revenue of $89.6 million, up 26% year-over-year

Subscription revenue was $79.2 million, up 29% year-over-year

Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 125%

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $76.3 million and 85.2%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $76.8 million and 85.7%, respectively

GAAP net loss of $(71.4) million; Non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million

GAAP Diluted loss per share of $(0.36); Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.08

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $17.6 million and 19.7%, respectively

First-Quarter 2024 and Recent Business & Operational Highlights

Innovation

On March 7, 2024, Cellebrite announced the launch of the process to authorize its software-as-a-service offerings with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). The authorization will enable Cellebrite’s federal customers to leverage their use of the Company’s SaaS solutions, support faster and more cost-effective procurement processes, eliminate duplicative assessment efforts and ensure consistent application of information security standards. FedRAMP authorization ensures a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As part of this process, Cellebrite selected cybersecurity services pioneer Coalfire to support the activities required to complete this process, which is planned to be completed within the next twelve months.

On March 14, 2024, Cellebrite introduced Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector SaaS, which offers public sector customers, enterprise customers and eDiscovery service providers next-generation digital forensic capabilities that enable the streamlined collection and analysis of data from diverse remote devices, all within a unified, consent-based, secure framework.

Team

On March 25, 2024, Cellebrite announced the appointment of David Gee as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Gee, who brings more than 25 years of global sales and marketing expertise to Cellebrite, oversees Cellebrite’s global marketing strategy and execution to help the Company capitalize on the major growth opportunities ahead in the digital investigations marketplace.

Financial Outlook

“Cellebrite’s business momentum from the prior year carried into the first quarter of 2024,” stated Dana Gerner, Cellebrite’s CFO. “Our top-line expansion combined with prudent investment in our technology and go-to-market initiatives enabled us to produce another quarter of improved profitability on a year-over-year basis. We expect to drive solid ARR and revenue expansion in the second quarter, which we anticipate will support higher adjusted EBITDA versus the second quarter of 2023. Although it is still early in the year, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our full-year 2024 targets with an expectation that we will deliver the majority of our revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year.”

The Company’s current expectations are as follows:

Second-Quarter 2024 Expectations

(as of 5/23/24) Full-Year 2024 Expectations

(unchanged from 2/15/24) ARR $342 million - $350 million $380 million - $400 million Annual Growth 25% - 28% 20% - 27% Revenue $90 million - $94 million $370 million - $380 million Annual Growth 17% - 23% 14% - 18% Adjusted EBITDA $16 million - $19 million $70 million - $80 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 18% - 20% 19% - 21%

First-Quarter 2024 Conference Call Information

Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later this morning to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and discuss its 2024 outlook. Relevant details include:

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;

Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and

Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s current operations and affect financial income.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on the quarterly results section of Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

A reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as a forward-looking statement, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to share-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Term-based license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: estimated financial information for fiscal year 2024 and certain statements related to seeing customer budgets trend favorably in support of their plans to enhance and expand their digital investigative capabilities with our solutions over the coming quarters; we are excited about our prospects over the coming quarters and have reaffirmed our outlook for this year; we expect to drive solid ARR and revenue expansion in the second quarter, which we anticipate will support higher adjusted EBITDA versus the second quarter of 2023; and we believe we are well positioned to achieve our full-year 2024 targets with an expectation that we will deliver the majority of our revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year. Such forward-looking statements including those with respect to 2024 second quarter and full year revenue, annual recurring revenue (ARR) and adjusted EBITDA, as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; its dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and as amended on April 12, 2024, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

First-Quarter 2024 Results Summary

(U.S Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 89,582 71,234 Gross profit 76,318 58,828 Gross margin 85.2 % 82.6 % Operating income 9,247 136 Operating margin 10.3 % 0.2 % Net loss (71,372 ) (40,605 ) Cash flow from operating activities 10,041 12,476 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Operating income 15,879 5,653 Operating margin 17.7 % 7.9 % Net income 16,866 6,899 Adjusted EBITDA 17,632 7,304 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.7 % 10.3 %





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,432 $ 189,517 Short-term deposits 103,669 74,713 Marketable securities 50,453 38,693 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,746 and $1,583 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 61,643 77,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,647 26,400 Contract acquisition costs 4,957 5,550 Inventories 9,259 9,940 Total current assets 378,060 422,082 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 6,732 7,341 Marketable securities 70,706 28,859 Deferred tax assets, net 7,789 7,024 Property and equipment, net 15,583 15,896 Intangible assets, net 10,417 10,594 Goodwill 26,829 26,829 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,021 14,260 Total non-current assets 151,077 110,803 Total assets $ 529,137 $ 532,885 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 7,045 $ 8,282 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,706 44,845 Deferred revenues 186,028 195,725 Operating lease liabilities 4,839 4,972 Total current liabilities 234,618 253,824 Long-term liabilities Other long-term liabilities 6,126 5,515 Deferred revenues 42,071 47,098 Restricted Sponsor Shares liability 66,132 47,247 Price Adjustment Shares liability 122,082 81,715 Warrant liability 76,704 54,117 Operating lease liabilities 8,110 9,157 Total long-term liabilities 321,225 244,849 Total liabilities $ 555,843 $ 498,673 Shareholders’ equity Share capital *) *) Additional paid-in capital (74,881 ) (84,896 ) Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares (85 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,489 1,050 Retained earnings 46,771 118,143 Total shareholders’ equity (26,706 ) 34,212 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 529,137 $ 532,885 *) Less than 1 USD









Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Subscription services $ 62,103 $ 47,367 Term-license 17,119 13,915 Total subscription 79,222 61,282 Other non-recurring 3,568 2,918 Professional services 6,792 7,034 Total revenue 89,582 71,234 Cost of revenue: Subscription services 5,798 4,492 Term-license — 2 Total subscription 5,798 4,494 Other non-recurring 3,094 2,981 Professional services 4,372 4,931 Total cost of revenue 13,264 12,406 Gross profit $ 76,318 $ 58,828 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,197 21,131 Sales and marketing 32,059 27,601 General and administrative 11,815 9,960 Total operating expenses $ 67,071 $ 58,692 Operating income $ 9,247 $ 136 Financial expense, net (78,576 ) (38,775 ) Loss before tax (69,329 ) (38,639 ) Tax expense 2,043 1,966 Net Loss $ (71,372 ) $ (40,605 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 196,823,502 186,338,076 Diluted 196,823,502 198,184,236 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on hedging transactions (524 ) (44 ) Unrealized (loss) income on marketable securities (220 ) 177 Currency translation adjustments 1,183 (598 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 439 (465 ) Total other comprehensive loss $ (70,933 ) $ (41,070 )





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (71,372 ) $ (40,605 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Share based compensation 5,696 4,457 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (547 ) (171 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,680 2,447 Interest income from short term deposits (2,828 ) (684 ) Deferred tax assets, net (626 ) 560 Remeasurement of Warrant liability 22,587 9,809 Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares liability 18,885 11,042 Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities 40,367 19,942 Decrease in trade receivables 15,258 9,627 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (13,406 ) 10,468 Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets 609 (927 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,967 (3,637 ) Changes in operating lease assets 1,328 1,367 Changes in operating lease liability (1,269 ) (1,562 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 677 (1,225 ) (Decrease) Increase in trade payables (1,142 ) 264 Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,434 ) (8,879 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 611 183 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,041 12,476 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,495 ) (1,064 ) Purchase of Intangible assets (625 ) — Investment in marketable securities (68,392 ) (16,352 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 15,045 16,073 Investment in short term deposits (43,000 ) (16,000 ) Redemption of short-term deposits 16,872 13,279 Net cash used in investing activities (81,595 ) (4,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of options to shares 4,319 2,106 Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan, net 750 624 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,069 2,730 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (66,485 ) 11,142 Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents (600 ) 185 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 189,517 87,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 122,432 $ 98,972 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 791 $ 3,625 Non-cash activities Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right of use assets $ 89 $ 1,030





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 13,264 $ 12,406 Less: Share based compensation 430 386 Acquisition related costs 2 13 Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 12,832 $ 12,007





For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross profit $ 76,318 $ 58,828 Share based compensation 430 386 Acquisition related costs 2 13 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 76,750 $ 59,227





For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating expenses $ 67,071 $ 58,692 Less: Share based compensation 5,266 4,071 Amortization of intangible assets 927 796 Acquisition related costs 7 251 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 60,871 $ 53,574





For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating income $ 9,247 $ 136 Share based compensation 5,696 4,457 Amortization of intangible assets 927 796 Acquisition related costs 9 264 Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,879 $ 5,653





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (71,372 ) $ (40,605 ) Share based compensation 5,696 4,457 Amortization of intangible assets 927 796 Acquisition related costs 9 264 Tax expense, net (233 ) 1,194 Finance expense from financial derivatives 81,839 40,793 Non-GAAP net income $ 16,866 $ 6,899 Non-GAAP Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 196,823,502 186,338,076 Diluted 211,256,086 198,184,236





For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (71,372 ) $ (40,605 ) Financial expense, net 78,576 38,775 Tax expense 2,043 1,966 Share based compensation 5,696 4,457 Amortization of intangible assets 927 796 Acquisition related costs 9 264 Depreciation expenses 1,753 1,651 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,632 $ 7,304



