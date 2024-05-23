Script Runner launches Canada’s first AI-powered drone delivery service, revolutionizing healthcare access for remote communities





THUNDER BAY, Ontario, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Script Runner, a health technology company that provides medication delivery software and last-mile solutions specializing in serving rural and remote areas, is aiming to revolutionize healthcare accessibility in Canada with its latest launch. The country’s first long-distance AI-powered drone delivery service will enable pharmacies and hospitals to swiftly and effectively transport vital medications to patients.



Yesterday, in Thunder Bay, Script Runner conducted a successful flight test in collaboration with Oak Medical Arts, delivering critical medication to a patient living over 30 kilometers away in a remote area in under 40 minutes. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to modernize prescription medication delivery for Canadians in need.

“Our AI-powered drone delivery service opens up new opportunities to provide fast and efficient air delivery to remote areas and will in turn empower pharmacists and healthcare providers to spend more time with patients,” says Adam Plummer, Script Runner co-founder and head of operations. “Canada’s geographical landscape makes it challenging for healthcare providers to deliver essential medications to patients. This innovative technology promises to bridge this gap, offering equitable access to healthcare for Canadians, whether they reside in urban centers or rural regions.”

As Canada's healthcare landscape evolves, emerging healthcare solutions are helping address the approximately 6.5 million Canadians without access to primary care. Additionally, legislation changes in several provinces now empower pharmacists to prescribe treatment for minor illnesses, significantly enhancing their role in healthcare support.

During the test flight in Thunder Bay, the AI-powered drone successfully transported insulin to an elderly woman in her late 60s, living alone and managing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Given her remote location and the challenging condition of Thunder Bay’s rural roads, accessing the city pharmacy is extremely challenging. However, through this cutting-edge technology service, the patient's insulin prescription was refilled by a pharmacist at Oak Medical Arts, securely packaged, loaded onto a Script Runner drone, and dispatched autonomously to the patient’s residence, leveraging state-of-the-art navigation and safety features.

“Yesterday’s test delivery with this new technology successfully transported insulin to one of our remote customers, who lives about a 40-minute drive away from our clinic. This achievement is particularly exciting for us, considering the challenges our customers in the Thunder Bay area face in remote areas,” says Robyn Despins, Oak Medical Arts executive director. “Long distances frequently impede the community’s access to healthcare needs, making medication adherence a struggle. With this delivery technology, our customers can now receive their medications quickly and conveniently, allowing us to prioritize patient care over logistical concerns.”

This successful trial delivery marks a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare access for Canadians. As Script Runner seeks further expansion and partnerships within the country’s healthcare system, its innovative last-mile technology solutions will be crucial in leveling the field in access to care and improving the overall quality of life of Canadians.

About Script Runner:

Script Runner is a Canadian-based health technology company that provides modern medication delivery software and last-mile solutions to pharmacies and hospitals to create significant efficiencies in their workflow. Our mission is to enhance healthcare accessibility and provide innovative solutions that allow healthcare professionals to focus on patient care and optimal patient outcomes.

