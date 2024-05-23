Announcement of Extraordinary General Meeting Results

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 May 2024:
- To approve the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz:
1) Approval of the agenda;
2) Payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz and approval of the amount of dividend per common share.
- To approve dividends to be paid within the period set by law:
1) dividend amount of KZT 850 (eight hundred and fifty tenge) per common share of JSC Kaspi.kz;
2) dividend is paid for period 1Q 2024;
3) commencement date of dividend payments: 22 May 2024;
4) the list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend based on 21 May 2024 date of record;
5) procedure and form of dividend payments: to be paid in cash by wire transfers to accounts of shareholders.
For further information
David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275