Africa & Middle East Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024: Fintech Firms are Scaling their Operations with the Launch of Card Issuance Services

Prepaid card market (value terms) in the region increased at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.6%, increasing from US$56.52 billion in 2023 to reach US$100.84 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Africa & Middle East. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.



The prepaid card market is poised to record strong growth over the medium term in Africa and the Middle East. The adoption of digital payment solutions, including prepaid cards and wallets, is growing rapidly across the region. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024. Fintech firms, especially in markets like South Africa, are reporting strong growth in new user registration.

In the Middle East, too, the adoption of prepaid payment instruments is poised to grow rapidly in 2024. The government's push to digitize the economy will aid the growth of the prepaid card industry in markets like the United Arab Emirates. Firms are also expected to enter into strategic collaborations to launch new products in 2024. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prepaid card market over the next three to four years.



Fintech firms are experiencing strong growth amid rising digital wallet adoption across Africa



Still, a large portion of the African population falls under the unbanked and underbanked category. Fintech firms, catering to the payment demands of this consumer demographic, are experiencing strong growth in Africa.

SOLmate, the South African fintech firm, revealed that the firm is seeing a robust demand for its digital wallet product. SOLmate, notably, has reported a 100% annual increase in its user base. The firm, in December 2023, recorded a million transactions for the first time. Founded in 2018, SOLmate provides consumers with a digital wallet and linked Mastercard debit card to make online transactions, and receive salary, and fund transfers.

Wallets Africa, in Nigeria, is another fintech firm that has achieved strong traction among consumers. The digital wallet has more than 250,000 users across Nigeria and is one of the leading prepaid card issuers in the country. The firm, in October 2023, also launched a multi-currency wallet Spring. This is part of the firm's strategy to further accelerate its revenue growth over the medium term.

In 2024, the publisher expects these fintech firms to record further growth, as the adoption of their products continues to gain traction among the unbanked and underbanked consumer segment. This will, therefore, aid the growth of the regional prepaid card industry over the medium term.



Fintech firms are scaling their business across the region with the launch of a card issuance service



The growing demand for digital payment solutions is creating growth opportunities for fintech firms that are seeking to diversify their revenue streams. With the Kingdom, coupled with other markets across the region, progressing towards a card-based economy, fintech firms are entering into the prepaid card issuance vertical.

PayTabs Group, based in Saudi Arabia, expanded into the card issuance sector with the launch of PayTabs Issuance in November 2023. The entry into the new business vertical is a strategic move to expand and scale the firm's business across the region. This service enables banks, retailers, and big corporations to create customized Visa, MasterCard, debit cards, and other local cards in various currencies. The service is designed to handle every aspect of card issuance, offering a wide range of services such as generating virtual cards, personalization, co-branding, and additional features like reward and loyalty programs.The presence in the card issuance vertical will further strengthen the firm's position across the Middle East and Africa region, while also aiding revenue growth for the business over the medium term.

The government's push to digitize the economy will aid the growth of the prepaid card industry in the UAE



Al Etihad Payments - a subsidiary of the UAE Central Bank - introduced Aani, an instant payments platform aiming to reshape digital transactions in the Emirates. As part of the central bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation program, Aani allows users to transfer and settle funds in under 10 seconds, providing a seamless digital payment experience.

This initiative empowers licensed financial institutions and payment service providers to facilitate quick and secure transactions for consumers, businesses, corporations, and government entities. Aani, starting with a limit of up to Dh50,000 ($13612), is set to modernize the payment system in the UAE. This move aims to enhance financial inclusion and contribute to the transition towards a cashless society. This, in turn, will also aid the growth of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry over the next three to four years in the United Arab Emirates.

This title is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 7 country reports:

Africa & Middle East Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Egypt Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Israel Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Kenya Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Africa Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Scope for Each Report



Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books,Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books,Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards

Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Payroll Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards

Fuel Prepaid Cards

Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

