Global Embedded Finance Business Databook 2024: Collection of 21 Reports - 1 Global and 20 Top Country Reports

Global embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 35.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 197.23 billion in 2024.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.6% during 2024-2029. The global embedded finance revenues will increase from US$ 197.23 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 640.75 billion by 2029.



The global embedded finance market is poised to record strong growth over the medium term. Innovative startups are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their product offerings across regions. This trend is projected to continue further in 2024, driving innovation in the market. Firms are also raising venture capital and private equity funding, to expand their reach in the global market.



To scale and accelerate business growth, embedded finance providers are also entering into mergers and acquisition deals. The trend, which picked up momentum in 2023, is projected to continue over the medium term in the global market. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the global embedded finance sector over the next three to four years.

AI-driven embedded insurance platform enters into a strategic collaboration to widen the distribution of its products

Mulberry, in April 2024, entered into a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based tech firm Acronis. Under the collaboration, Mulberri will offer its cyber insurance to Acronis' small and medium-sized business customers in the United States.



The alliance makes it easier for small businesses to get cyber insurance by simplifying the process. Mulberri's Cyber Insurance, embedded into the Acronis platform, provides coverage limits of US$250,000 and US$500000, with fixed premiums that have been approved and regulated by state insurance authorities. The collaboration will also address the challenges faced in the cyber insurance sector, including complex underwriting and tedious enrolment processes.



Mulberri has been seeking to expand its ecosystem of embedded insurance solutions for SMEs. As part of its strategy, the firm also raised a US$6.75 million Series A funding round in December 2023. Eos Venture Partners led the investment, with support from existing investors such as Hanover Technology Management, MS&AD Ventures, and Altamont Capital Partners.

Startups are raising funding rounds from venture capital and private equity firms to expand their reach in European markets

With traditional banking channels failing to meet the working capital demand among small and medium-sized enterprises, businesses are turning to embedded finance service providers in an increasing number across Europe. This is providing growth opportunities to startups in the segment, who are raising funding rounds to expand their regional presence to tap into the high-growth sector.



Finmid, the Berlin-based firm, announced that the firm had raised €35 million as it emerged from stealth. The capital round was led by Blossom Capital and also included participation from Earlybird VC. Finmid plans to use the capital to broaden its reach into key European markets, enhance its product offerings, and localize the services to meet regional needs.



In partnership with Wolt and Safi, the firm provides tailored financing solutions to various businesses, including restaurants and retailers. Going forward, in 2025, the publisher expects embedded finance startups to raise more capital rounds amid rising demand for such services. This will subsequently aid innovation and the competitive landscape in the global industry over the medium term.

Firms are acquiring embedded finance solution providers to scale and accelerate their business growth

The embedded finance industry is projected to grow at a significant rate over the next three to four years. This comes on the back of increased demand for such services among small and medium-sized businesses globally. Consequently, to scale and accelerate business growth, firms have adopted an acquisition strategy in the global market.



itgo Group, the marketing technology firm based in Germany, acquired UAE-based Embedded in March 2024. The firms, notably, have not disclosed the acquisition amount. The move will enable Mitgo Group to offer embedded finance services to its affiliate customers. The new division will provide finance solutions to publishers worldwide, focusing on audiences with limited access to banking services in the MENA, APAC, and LATAM regions.



This initiative will allow publishers to quickly withdraw earnings, access loans, lower transaction fees, reduce exchange charges, and enhance transaction speed. Mitgo Group leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, along with a network of over 100,000 active partners, to evaluate borrowers and create loan portfolios. The firm's embedded finance solution allows financial firms such as banks, payment systems, and digital wallet providers to broaden their customer base and offer specialized products in regions and countries that were previously considered too costly and risky to enter.



