Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Market, 2024-2029: A $35.6 Billion Opportunity Featuring Competitive Analysis of Microsoft, IBM, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Tenable, Varonis, and More

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense), & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global identity threat detection and response (ITDR) market is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2024 to USD 35.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period. The ITDR market growth is primarily driven by the global threat landscape and combating threat-targeting identities and identity systems. The Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market is crucial. ITDR solutions offer a comprehensive suite of tools and methodologies to detect, investigate, and counter identity-based threats. These solutions go beyond traditional security measures, focusing on user identities and access attempts. Encouraged across various industries, ITDR solutions provide significant benefits, such as protecting sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance, mitigating fraudulent activities, securing intellectual property, and safeguarding critical infrastructure.







By offering, the solutions segment is expected to achieve a larger market share during the forecast period



The solutions offer real-time threat visibility and automated incident response capabilities, addressing the evolving needs of organizations. Customization options enable businesses to tailor ITDR solutions to their specific requirements, ensuring scalability and flexibility. Amidst a shifting market landscape focusing on proactive security measures, ITDR solutions mitigate the challenge of the cybersecurity skills gap through automation and user-friendly interfaces. Cloud-based delivery models further enhance accessibility and affordability. While integration complexity and evolving regulations pose challenges, solution providers are adapting with pre-built integrations and continuous development efforts. With a focus on comprehensive, integrated solutions, the solutions segment is poised to dominate the ITDR market, effectively meeting the evolving security needs of businesses.



By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to achieve a larger market share during the forecast period



The BFSI sector is projected to dominate the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market, driven by various factors. This includes the sector's handling of sensitive data and stringent data privacy regulations like GDPR and PCI DSS, necessitating robust ITDR solutions for compliance. BFSI institutions face evolving cyber threats such as targeted attacks and insider risks, further highlighting the need for advanced security measures. ITDR solutions offer benefits like improved fraud detection, enhanced regulatory compliance, and more robust account protection, addressing critical challenges faced by the BFSI sector. The sector also encounters challenges like legacy systems and the cybersecurity skills gap. Despite these hurdles, as the BFSI sector embraces digital transformation and open banking initiatives, ITDR solutions will remain vital for safeguarding data, managing access, ensuring regulatory adherence, and positioning the industry as a leader in the ITDR market.



North America will dominate the identity threat detection and response market during the forecast period



North America is a formidable stronghold in the global Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) market, with several factors bolstering its dominant position. The region's early embrace of cutting-edge security technologies, fueled by the presence of leading cybersecurity vendors, cultivates a culture of innovation and awareness around advanced solutions like ITDR.



Stringent regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA and PCI DSS mandate robust identity security measures, propelling significant investments in ITDR solutions for compliance. North America's concentration of critical sectors like finance and healthcare underscores the imperative for fortified ITDR defenses to safeguard valuable data assets. Increased cybersecurity spending reflects heightened awareness of the evolving threat landscape, with a notable portion allocated to ITDR solutions for proactive threat mitigation. With a rich ecosystem of ITDR vendors and managed security service providers, North America is well-equipped to sustain its leadership in the ITDR market, backed by ongoing advancements and a steadfast commitment to cybersecurity resilience.

Research Coverage



The research encompasses the size of the identity threat detection and response market across various segments. It seeks to gauge its market size and growth potential within different categories by offering sub-types, organization sizes, deployment modes, verticals, and regions. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of major market players, delving into their company profiles, significant observations regarding product and business offerings, recent advancements, and key market strategies.

The major players in the identity threat detection and response market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), CrowdStrike (US), Zscaler (US), Tenable (US), Veronis (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Proofpoint (US), Quest (US), Oort(US), Vectra (US), Proficio (US), Qomplx (US), Adaptive Shield (Israel), Acalvio (US), Authomize (Israel), Illusive (US), Mindfire (UAE), Rezonate (US), Semperis (US), Sentinelone (US), Silverfort (Israel), Netwrix (US), Vericlouds (US), Microminder (UK), Quorum Cyber (UK) and Mixmode (US).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Need for Secure Web and Mobile Applications to Drive Market Growth

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market During Forecast Period

BFSI Vertical to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Cloud Mode to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Large Enterprises Segment to Exhibit Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rise in User Identity Targeted Cyber Crimes Evolving Remote Work Landscape Growing Regulatory Environment

Restraints Navigating Complexities of Solutions for Small Businesses Privacy Concerns due to Collection of Extensive User Activity Data Difficulty in Distinguishing Between Genuine Threats and False Alarms

Opportunities Inclusion of AI/ML Growing Trend Toward Cloud-based Services Improving Communication and Data Exchange Through Integration of Systems

Challenges Lack of Universal Standards for Data Exchange in Security Industry Privacy and Data Breach Challenges



Case Study Analysis

Rezonate Provided Insurance Company Unprecedented View of Environment and Mitigated Cloud Risks

Acalvio Shadowplex Safeguarded Healthcare Provider's Critical Infrastructure with Deception Technology

QOMPLX Secured MDR Dental Healthcare's Active Directory with Centralized Management and Threat Detection

Varonis' Comprehensive Data Security Platform Helped Law Firm Enhance Visibility and Improve Data Security Compliance

Value Chain Analysis

Component Providers

Planning and Designing

Infrastructure Deployment

System Integration

End-user Verticals

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Component

Indicative Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Machine Learning & AI

Complementary Technologies Big Data Analytics Biometric Authentication

Adjacent Technologies Endpoint Security Cloud Security



Patent Analysis

List of Major Patents

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario of Data Processing & Encryption Hardware

Export Scenario of Data Processing & Encryption Hardware

Business Model Analysis

Perpetual Licensing Model

Subscription-based Model

Cloud-Delivered (SaaS) Model

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Model

Freemium Model

Open-Source Identity Threat Detection and Response Model

Usage-based Billing Model

Professional Services

Companies Featured

Microsoft

IBM

CrowdStrike

Zscaler

Tenable

Varonis

BeyondTrust

Cyberark

Proofpoint

Quest

Oort (Cisco)

Sentinelone

Vectra

Proficio

Qomplx

Adaptive Shield

Acalvio

Authomize

Illusive

Mindfire

Rezonate

Semperis

Silverfort

Stealthbits

Vericlouds

Microminder

Quorum Cyber

Mixmode

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gd2c7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment