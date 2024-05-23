Industrial Humidifier Market to exceed $ 2.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The industrial humidifier market is projected to hit USD 2.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. As the world population continues to witness an upward trend, there is increasing pressure to increase agricultural productivity and ensure food security. This can be confirmed by the fact that the latest Global Food Crisis Report (GRFC) identified approximately 282 million people in 59 countries and territories facing severe hunger. Greenhouse farming allows crops to be grown year-round in a controlled environment that protects plants from adverse weather conditions and pests.

Industrial humidifiers play a crucial role in maintaining optimal humidity levels in greenhouses, creating the ideal microclimate for plant growth, and maximizing yield. As greenhouse technology becomes more common, driven by the need for sustainable agricultural practices and higher-quality products, the demand for industrial humidifier is expected to rise dramatically along with the expansion of the greenhouse agriculture and horticulture industries.

Impulse humidifiers will witness high demand through 2032 due to their ability to efficiently produce a cool mist. Impulse humidifiers use a rotating disk to produce fine water droplets, making them suitable for applications where precise humidity control and energy efficiency are paramount. These humidifiers are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial environments due to their low maintenance requirements and quiet operation. In addition, their low maintenance and quiet operation make them ideal choices for continuous use without interfering with daily activities.





The greenhouse segment of the industrial humidifier market will grow at an unprecedented rate through 2032, led by the growing horticulture industry and the need to optimize growing conditions for various crops. Maintaining proper humidity levels in greenhouses is essential for plant health, seed germination, and overall performance. Industrial humidifiers play a vital role in regulating humidity levels to create an optimal microclimate for plant growth, especially in regions with arid or extreme climatic conditions, thereby accelerating segment growth.

Asia-Pacific Industrial Humidifier market will undergo significant transformation through 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and agricultural development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region’s booming manufacturing sector, in line with increasing demand for commercial and residential HVAC systems, has led to the rising utility of industrial humidifiers. Additionally, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and stringent indoor air quality regulations are driving market growth in the region.

Some of the major industrial humidifier market players are Condair Group AG, Armstrong International Inc., Carel Industries S.p.A., DriSteem Corporation, Hygromatik GmbH, Munters Group AB, STULZ GmbH, Wetmaster, Neptronic, Nortec Humidity. The most important growth strategies of these companies are focused on technological innovation to develop more efficient and advanced irrigation solutions.

They invest heavily in R&D to improve product efficiency, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features to remain competitive. In addition, strategic partnerships and collaborations with other industry players, suppliers, and distributors are key strategies for market expansion and penetration into new geographies. Furthermore, aggressive marketing and branding initiatives and effective sales channels are used to increase market visibility and customer engagement.

