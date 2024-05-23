Stream Companies to Propel Toyota's eCommerce Advertising to the Next Level

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stream Companies proudly announces its selection as a certified provider in Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)'s innovative eCommerce Advertising Program. As a leading full-service, integrated, data-driven advertising agency in automotive with over 27 years of industry expertise, Stream Companies has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and is poised to redefine the digital landscape for Toyota dealerships across North America.

TMNA's eCommerce Advertising Program is set to revolutionize the way dealers drive traffic to their parts and accessories sites. Leveraging Google shopping ads and PMAX ads, dealers will experience a surge in incremental traffic, enhancing their online presence and boosting sales.

The program boasts a multitude of benefits designed to empower dealers and optimize their advertising efforts:

Custom Advertising Plans: Tailored Google shopping ads and local inventory ads cater to the unique needs and availability of each dealer's parts and accessories.

Cost-Efficient Rates: Enrollees benefit from competitive advertising rates, ensuring maximum ROI without straining budgets.

Easy-to-Understand Packages: Simplified advertising packages streamline the process, making it effortless for dealers to navigate and understand.

Convenient Payment: Payment is a breeze through the dealer's Parts Statement, offering a seamless transaction experience.

Simple Enrollment: A straightforward and flexible enrollment process allows dealers to choose from a selection of vetted, certified advertising providers, ensuring a perfect fit for their needs.

Driving Qualified Traffic: The program is designed to funnel more qualified traffic to dealers' eCommerce websites, enhancing sales opportunities and customer engagement.

Cutting-Edge Techniques: Participants gain access to the latest advertising techniques and technologies from Google, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic digital landscape.

Flexible Contracts: With 30-day contracts, dealers have the flexibility to adjust their advertising strategies as needed, without long-term commitments.

Transparency: Dealers benefit from full transparency into the effectiveness of their digital advertising efforts, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.

Compliance Assurance: Participating providers adhere to all campaign requirements, ensuring compliance and delivering exceptional service every step of the way.

David Regn, CEO and co-founder of Stream Companies, expressed his excitement about the certification, stating, "We are thrilled to be chosen as a provider in Toyota's eCommerce Advertising Program. This collaboration underscores Stream’s eye on innovation and excellence in digital marketing, and we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled results for Toyota dealerships."

With Stream Companies onboard, Toyota dealers can expect a revolution in their digital advertising strategies, driving unprecedented growth and success in the competitive automotive market.

“It is no secret that Parts and Accessories make up the lion's share of a dealership's revenue and profitability. Backed by over 700 associates, many of whom have personal experience working at a dealership, Stream Companies intimately understands what matters to automotive retailers and their customers.” says Marvin Grimm, Vice President of Fixed Operations, OEM.

By becoming a part of the Toyota eCommerce Advertising Program, Stream brings a fresh perspective that truly aims to effectively generate increased sales and profits for dealers in the area of their business where there is more potential than ever to increase the value of a deal or service transaction. Now more than ever, consumers are eager to DIY and express their uniqueness. Stream Companies is ready to help Toyota dealers capitalize on that.

About Stream Companies:

Stream Companies is a leading full-service, integrated, data-driven advertising agency with over 27 years of experience in the automotive industry. Committed to delivering exceptional results, Stream Companies offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, visit https://www.streamcompanies.com/.

Press contact:

Subi Gosh

marketing@streamcompanies.com