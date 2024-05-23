Avant Technologies Engages Wired4Tech to Evaluate the Performance of Next Generation AI Server Technology

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), a leading innovator and enabler of AI infrastructure technology, announces its engagement with Wired4Tech, a renowned AI infrastructure consulting firm.



As part of its existing technology services agreement with Wired4Tech, Avant Technologies has engaged Wired4Tech to conduct comprehensive performance benchmarking of a next-generation AI cloud server that Avant is evaluating for future use in its AI data center cloud infrastructure.

Wired4Tech’s performance benchmarking will encompass a range of crucial metrics, including response time, throughput, CPU and memory usage, disk I/O, network latency, and error rates. These metrics are essential for assessing the server's ability to handle complex AI workloads efficiently and reliably. Additionally, Wired4Tech will measure the server’s power consumption and anticipated cost savings.

Response time will be evaluated to measure the speed at which the server responds to various actions, providing insight into its overall responsiveness. Throughput analysis will assess the server's data transfer capabilities, considering factors such as file size, cached or uncached content, and available network bandwidth.

Furthermore, CPU and memory usage will be closely monitored to gauge the server's processing power and memory management efficiency. Disk I/O performance will be evaluated to ensure smooth data access and storage operations, while network latency measurements will provide valuable information on the server's communication speed with external systems.

"We are excited to engage Wired4Tech to benchmark the performance of an innovative, next-generation AI server," said William Hisey, Chief Executive Officer, at Avant Technologies. "By conducting rigorous benchmark testing of this promising server technology, we expect to validate its expected performance and cost-saving benefits."

The results of the benchmark testing will enable Avant Technologies to further execute on its AI infrastructure business strategy.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies leads the way in providing distributed submerged infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Avant Technologies addresses the complex challenges of the digital era with cutting-edge solutions.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can follow us on social media at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com