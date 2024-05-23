Inari Medical Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Imperative Care and Truvic Medical

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Imperative Care, Inc. and Truvic Medical, Inc. (collectively, “Truvic”). The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Inari is seeking injunctive relief and damages for infringement.



Inari believes Truvic is infringing eight of Inari Medical’s patents for the use of aspiration-based thrombectomy devices to treat pulmonary emboli and deep vein thrombosis. Truvic products named in the suit include the Symphony Thrombectomy System.

“Inari was founded to improve patients’ lives using purpose-built innovation. Our mission depends on these innovations, and we are deeply committed to protecting our intellectual property rights,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous and other diseases. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

