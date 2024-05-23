Byrna Technologies Adds Three Additional Media Influencers Launching in June

ANDOVER, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced strategic partnerships with three additional media personalities. These partnerships aim to further broaden Byrna’s reach and champion its mission to promote safer personal security solutions.



Through these partnerships, Byrna is set to be featured on the following terrestrial radio and podcasts through live and voice reads, with the aim of enhancing its visibility and consumer engagement. Dan Bongino’s “The Dan Bongino Show”, syndicated through Westwood One, is available on terrestrial radio and podcast platforms, reaching over 400,000 individuals daily and achieving more than 1.2 million weekly podcast downloads. Dana Loesch, recognized as the number one nationally-syndicated female talk radio host in the United States, brings “The Dana Show” to an audience reaching 100,000 weekly on both terrestrial radio and podcast formats via the Radio One Network. Similarly, Mike Gallagher’s “The Mike Gallagher Show” spans terrestrial radio, video simulcast, and podcasts through Salem Radio Network, connecting with over 100,000 listeners daily.

Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna, stated, “We are launching partnerships with three new influencers on key audio platforms. We welcome Dan, Dana, and Mike aboard as Byrna ambassadors to introduce Byrna’s mission and platform to their diverse audience bases. Furthermore, with Westwood One Networks, Radio One Networks, and Salem Radio Network, we are exploring opportunities to continue expanding our roster of brand ambassadors by partnering with additional influential voices on these networks.”

With the inclusion of Dan, Dana, and Mike, Byrna continues to advance its mission of enhancing personal security with less-lethal solutions, empowering individuals with the means to defend themselves and their loved ones effectively and safely.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” “be achieved,” or “will continue to.” Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements indicating that the Company will expand its market reach or increase sales. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, other factors, changes in the markets for security products and non-lethal defense technology could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com