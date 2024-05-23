Bitcoin Depot Partners with New England-Based Convenience Retailer Nouria Energy

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced a new retail partnership with Nouria Energy Corporation (“Nouria”), a leading convenience store brand based in the northeastern U.S. with robust operations across 175 company owned c-stores and fuel retailers. Beginning in Q2 2024, Bitcoin Depot will deploy its kiosks into 57 Nouria locations across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Nouria, a respected leader in convenience retail, as we continue our ambitious growth journey throughout 2024," said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "At Bitcoin Depot, it is our singular mission to provide unparalleled convenience and pioneering solutions to enhance crypto accessibility for our customers. That objective is made possible through synergistic collaboration with our network of like-minded retail partners, and we look forward to our partnership with Nouria in the months ahead.”

“We are excited to partner with Bitcoin Depot to introduce BTM kiosks in Nouria stores, offering our guests exciting new opportunities to engage with cryptocurrency,” said Kristine Modugno, Director of Category Management at Nouria. “We continuously strive to elevate our suite of products and services for guests, and Bitcoin Depot’s products exemplify a customer-centric approach that perfectly aligns with our operational mentality.”

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin. This allows users to access the broader digital financial system, including using Bitcoin to make payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases, and investments.

The Company has successfully enacted a series of significant growth and expansion initiatives thus far in 2024, serving to reinforce its position as the market share leader in North America. In April 2024, Bitcoin Depot announced a partnership with its first major grocery chain and purchased an additional 2,300 kiosks to meet increased retailer demand. The Company’s momentum was reinforced further by recent expansion into Australia and Puerto Rico along with achieving the largest installed fleet of BTMs in its history by surpassing its goal of signing 8,000 BTM locations ahead of schedule.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,400 kiosk locations as of April 1, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Nouria Energy Corporation

Nouria Energy Corporation, founded in 1989, is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family-owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. With a robust C- Store operation of 175 company-owned locations and a vast dealer network, Nouria provides top-tier products, fresh food, and excellent customer service throughout the Northeast. Nouria also owns and operates over 60 independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.

