Halo Dental Technologies Showcase Its Digital Mirror at Montreal-based JDIQ Annual Conference

MONTREAL, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Dental Technologies, the developer behind the much-anticipated Digital Mirror, is bringing the Halo Digital Mirror to Journées dentaires internationales du Québec (JDIQ), a flagship event organized annually by the Ordre des dentistes du Québec May 27-28, 2024. Halo Dental will showcase its Quebec-based Digital Mirror, introduce the new technology to Halo’s home community, and promote the product’s waitlist to receive the mirror when it’s ready for delivery in early 2025.



The Journées dentaires internationales du Québec is the largest bilingual (English/French) dental convention in North America. For more than five decades, the JDIQ has been bringing cutting-edge technologies and best practices to the dental community to shape the future of dentistry. It is also a crossroads of opportunity for sharing excellence in knowledge, continuing education and networking. JDIQ brings together audiences from near and far who are passionate about oral health.

While at JDIQ, Halo Dental will host live demos of the Digital Mirror to conference attendees, giving dental professionals in the province the opportunity to experience the device first-hand, see its features, capabilities, design traits, and use cases in action. Halo also will announce the opening of the waitlist for those interested in receiving the mirror when it’s available for delivery in early 2025.

JDIQ serves as a dual focus for Halo, not only as it allows the company to introduce one of dentistry’s biggest care device innovations in decades. The Digital Mirror has already exhibited extensively throughout the United States, receiving praise for it filling such an obvious need in modern dentistry, and for its ability to streamline patient care and instruction chairside.

Additionally, JDIQ is a homecoming of sorts for Halo. While the Digital Mirror was announced earlier this year, the Montreal-based conference takes place in the city where the device was conceived, developed, engineered, and built

The Halo Digital Mirror ushers in a new era in dental instrumentation, redefining patient communication and enhancing oral healthcare delivery. Crafted for innovative patient engagement, the Digital Mirror seamlessly integrates into the practice at the point of care, helping elevate patient’s comprehension about their care during dental procedures.

Supported and inspired by local dentists, including Dr. Yvan Poitras, DMD, a local dentist and implantologist, and Dr. Claude Chamoun, founder of Institut Canadien d'Implantologie, Halo’s Digital Mirror came to life from the basement of a Montreal dental practice.

“JDIQ is a unique event for us at Halo, because it’s the only such conference in Canada, in our home city, where the Digital Mirror was conceived and brought to life, and serves as a sort of local launch for the company after a busy year of introducing the device to dentists internationally,” said Peter Khoury, CEO of Halo Dental Technologies. “We wanted to make sure dentists were open to our idea of evolution of the dental mirror and we’ve been overwhelmed by positive support wherever we’ve gone, so we’re thrilled to come home and introduce the Halo Digital Mirror to Montreal and Canadian dentists.”

The new Halo Digital Mirror enhances patient communications and allows for greater efficiency at the point of care. The new device also improves customer care while reducing flow interruptions and potentially lower costs. While at the conference, attendees are able to experience the Digital Mirror that when used, will help shift their practice toward a more efficient and patient-centric business.

Halo Dental designed the Digital Mirror to eliminate disruptions between the provider and patient in the care setting, reducing “noise” during the patient visit. It also allows providers to spend more focused time with the patient – improving the patient experience and enhancing clinical workflows and data capture.

Halo Digital Mirror benefits

Specifically, the Halo Digital Mirror offers:

Patient Empowerment: Empowering patients with visual aids for enhanced understanding and engagement of their care through images.

Image Capture at your fingertips: Streamlining patient education and treatment planning with effortless intraoral image capture.

Streamlined processes: A wide range of often-used tools and processes rolled into one handy device that is designed for all-day use.



The mirror also provides integrated LED diffused light and a wide-angle camera for improved fog-free visibility to facilitate detailed examinations. It’s also made of high-strength cassette autoclavable construction for enduring durability without compromising on weight and feel that is similar to conventional dental mirrors.

With these benefits included, the Halo Digital Mirror is designed to participate in every part of the patient’s clinical journey – from education to examination.

To see, touch, and experience the Halo Digital Mirror at JDIQ, visit the Halo booth #1905.

For more information about the mirror and to join the waitlist, visit halodental.com.

About Halo Dental Technologies

Halo Dental Technologies is a pioneering developer of innovative solutions for the dental industry. With a mission to revolutionize patient care and streamline dental workflows, Halo Dental Technologies leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver unparalleled products and services.

