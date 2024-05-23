Epic Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stifel’s Genetic Medicines Forum

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a leading epigenetic editing company that plans to have its FSHD program enter the clinic this year, announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel’s 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Forum, taking place on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 10:10 a.m. ET.



Institutional investors should contact their Stifel representatives for additional information.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector. Epic plans to initiate a clinical trial of its lead program — EPI-321 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) — in 2024; additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

