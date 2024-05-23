Banzai Announces Pricing of $2.5 Million Public Offering

SEATTLE, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading SaaS marketing technology company, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 13,888,890 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 13,888,890 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.18 per share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.18 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 28, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay off a portion of the currently outstanding promissory notes, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-278871) relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 21, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and Active Campaign, among thousands of others.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s: future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy, including the Company’s expectations regarding market conditions and available opportunities, the Company’s ability to execute on such strategy and the expected benefits of such strategy; proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; the Company’s expectation regarding amendment of the Yorkville Promissory Notes, which is conditioned on repayment of a portion of such notes in connection with this offering; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the Company’s ability to repay a portion of the Yorkville Promissory Notes, changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, its assumptions regarding available and serviceable markets, its ability to realize some or all of the expected benefits of its acquisition strategy, its ability to effectively integrate the businesses or technologies it acquires, if any, and the expected closing of the offering. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date they are made.

Contacts:

Investors

Ralf Esper

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

bnzi@gateway-grp.com29

Media

Tori Klimczak

BLASTmedia

317-806-1900 ext

banzai@blastmedia.com