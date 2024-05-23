Hypercharger Market to surpass $12 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The hypercharger market valuation is poised to exceed USD 12 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

As per the report, a major growth driver for the market is the proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs). IEA predicted almost 14 million new electric cars to be registered worldwide in 2023. Due to increasing environmental awareness and stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions, consumers and businesses are switching to electric cars as a cleaner and more economical means of transport.

Advances in battery technology and the growing range of electric cars have made electric vehicles more accessible and attractive. This growth in the adoption of electric vehicles requires the development of robust and efficient charging infrastructure, making hyperchargers critical to support the growing EV fleet and ensure smooth and fast charging.

The hypercharger market size from the modular charging system (MCS) segment will grow appreciably through 2032 as MCS offers a versatile and scalable charging solution that can adapt to different power requirements and user needs. Its modular design allows for easy upgrades and integration into existing infrastructure, making it an ideal choice for public and private charging networks. The flexibility and efficiency of MCS have made it central to the expansion of hypercharging networks, especially in densely populated urban areas where space and resource optimization are critical.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment will capture a reasonable share of the hypercharger market by 2032 due to the increasing shift towards e-mobility in logistics and commercial transportation. Hyperchargers that enable fast charging are essential to minimize downtime and improve the performance of EVs. The proliferation of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services has increased the need for reliable charging infrastructure, making hyperchargers a critical asset for companies looking to transition to electric transportation.

Asia Pacific Hypercharger market will expand at a reasonable rate through 2032 due to rapid urbanization and growing environmental concerns. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the way in the introduction of electric cars and infrastructure development. China has been a pioneer in promoting electric mobility with extensive government support and investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

In addition, the presence of large electric vehicle manufacturers and technology providers in the region encourages the development and deployment of advanced hypercharging solutions. As countries continue to invest in smart city projects and sustainable transportation, the hypercharger market is poised for strong growth that will support the region's transition to a greener and more efficient future.

Key companies operating in the market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Tesla, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., EVBox Group, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Electrify America LLC., Shell Recharge Solutions (formerly NewMotion), Alfen N.V., BP Pulse (formerly BP Chargemaster), EVgo Services LLC, Efacec Power Solutions, Blink Charging Co.

Key growth strategies for these companies include expanding charging infrastructure networks, establishing strategic partnerships and collaborations, investing in advanced technology and innovation, and improving customer experience through seamless integration and user-friendly interfaces. Companies are also focusing on diversifying their product offerings to meet different vehicle and charging needs while leveraging government incentives and support to develop electric vehicle infrastructure. In addition, prioritizing sustainability and integrating renewable energy sources into charging solutions are crucial for long-term growth and environmental impact.

Citing an instance, in May 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a $500 million investment to expand the Supercharger network and add thousands of new charging stations in 2024.

