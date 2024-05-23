GeneType and Humanise Health host “Know Your Risk” Event

PASADENA, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GeneType”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to announce that the Know Your Risk event held yesterday at The Langham Pasadena has set a new standard for women’s health initiatives, highlighting the transformative potential of genetic testing and risk assessment. Organized by GeneType and Humanise Health, in partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Creators Entertainment Group, this landmark event was not merely a gathering, but a movement aimed at empowering women with the knowledge to take control of their health.



A Movement, Not Just an Event

The Know Your Risk event was designed to foster an environment where women could engage with cutting-edge discussions on genomics and the importance of personalized health strategies. Through thought-provoking sessions led by renowned healthcare professionals, attendees explored how genetic testing and risk assessment can revolutionize preventive healthcare for women.

Inspirational Speakers and Insightful Panels

Co-hosted by the esteemed Dr. Kristi Funk and the dynamic Krystal Barter, the event featured a series of enlightening panels. Dr. Funk, Angelina Jolie’s Breast Surgeon, and Krystal Barter, along with an impressive lineup of speakers including Dr. Carolynn Young, Andrea Hans, Allyn Rose Oertel, and Matthew Zachary, provided invaluable insights into the critical role of genomics in women’s health.

Key Sessions Included:

Unpacking the Gender Health Gap: The Vital Role of Genetic Testing and Risk Assessment in Cancer Prevention for Women’s Health – Dr. Kristi Funk, Dr. Carolynn Young, and Krystal Barter delved into how genetic testing can identify risks early, bridging the gap in gender-specific healthcare.

Patient Voices at the Center: Lived Experiences in Women’s Health Advocacy and Policy – Andrea Hans, Matthew Zachary, and Allyn Rose Oertel shared personal stories and discussed the impact of patient advocacy on health policies and practices.

Launch of the Revolutionary GeneType Test

A highlight of the event was the launch of the groundbreaking geneType hereditary breast and ovarian cancer test. This innovative test is designed to identify 100 percent of women at risk, including those with the most common gene mutations, regardless of family history. This advancement represents a significant leap forward in preventive healthcare, offering women the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health.

A Transformative Experience

The Know Your Risk event successfully created a platform for education, empowerment, and community. It underscored the importance of genetic testing and risk assessment in transforming women’s health, inspiring attendees to advocate for their health and well-being proactively.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

About GeneType and Humanise Health

GeneType and Humanise Health are at the forefront of personalized healthcare, committed to advancing women's health through innovative genetic testing and comprehensive risk assessment.

