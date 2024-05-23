Genasys to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Brian Alger, SVP, IR and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate in The MicroCap Rodeo Spring into Summer Conference at Convene in New York City.



Mr. Danforth will deliver a company presentation on June 6, from 10:30 – 10:55 AM ET, and, with Mr. Alger, host one-on-one meetings the same day. The Company’s presentation will be streamed live at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50678

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact ir@genasys.com.

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. The executive management teams of approximately 30+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the Spring into Summer Conference. For more information, visit https://www.microcaprodeo.com/.

