Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at the CMSC and SNMMI Annual Meetings

Presentations highlight the therapeutic potential of Ashvattha’s novel CSF1R tyrosine kinase inhibitor (CSF1R dendranib) for multiple sclerosis (MS) based on symptom reduction in the EAE preclinical model

CSF1R dendranib (H74DS3M8) clinical candidate is orally bioavailable and designed to avoid safety concerns of other CSF1R tyrosine kinase inhibitors using Ashvattha’s proprietary hydroxyl dendrimer nanomedicine technology

Reduction in neuroinflammation following treatment with CSF1R dendranib in EAE model demonstrated by collaborators at Stanford University using Ashvattha’s 18F-OP-801 PET imaging agent



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced that the company will present preclinical data at the upcoming Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging 2024 annual meetings. The presentations will demonstrate the therapeutic potential of Ashvattha’s novel CSF1R dendranib for MS, based on symptom reduction in a mouse experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE) model of MS. Additionally, the presentation by Ashvattha’s collaborators at Stanford University will demonstrate reduction in neuroinflammation following CSF1R dendranib treatment by PET imaging using Ashvattha’s proprietary 18F-OP-801 radioimaging agent.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

CMSC Annual Meeting 2024

May 29 – June 1, 2024

Music City Center, Nashville, TN

Poster Title: A Novel ‘Dendranib’ Inhibiting CSF1R Tyrosine Kinase (H74DS3M8) is an Immunomodulatory and Anti-Inflammatory Agent that Attenuates EAE and Promotes Disease Improvement

Poster Board Label: DMT41

Presenter: S. Sakura Minami, Ph.D., Ashvattha Therapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 5:00-7:00 p.m. CT

SNMMI Annual Meeting 2024

June 8-11, 2024

Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto, ON, Canada

Presentation Title: Early detection and tracking of activated macrophages and microglia in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis using 18F-OP-801 PET imaging before and after a novel immunomodulatory drug

Session Title: Brain Imaging Council Young Investigator Award

Presenter: Renesmee C. Kuo in Michelle James Lab at Stanford University

Date/Time: Saturday, June 8, 2024, 2:05-2.15 p.m. ET

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

