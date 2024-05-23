Yield10 Bioscience Announces Addition of Camelina to INTERLINE® Herbicide Label

- EPA approved an amendment to the label of INTERLINE herbicide

WOBURN, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (OTC:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that UPL Ltd. (“UPL”) has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) approval to amend the label language of INTERLINE® Herbicide to include the oilseed Camelina sativa (“Camelina”). This approval allows Yield10’s glufosinate-tolerant Camelina to be sprayed with INTERLINE®, a glufosinate containing herbicide, providing farmers with a much-needed method to control broad leaf weeds during Camelina field production. INTERLINE is marketed and sold by UPL, a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions.

Camelina, a member of the Brassicaceae plant family, is available in both spring and cold-tolerant winter varieties. Use of the Camelina crop is currently ramping up commercially in North America as a potential source of feedstock oil for the biofuel industry. Yield10 is also progressing commercial development of Camelina as a potential platform crop for producing new seed products including engineered omega-3 oils for use in human nutrition, animal feed and aquaculture.

“We appreciate the efforts of the UPL team to add Camelina to the INTERLINE herbicide label,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Research of Yield10. “Having methods to control broad-leaf weeds is essential to enabling the large-scale adoption of Camelina as a commercial crop in North America. Yield10 has engineered both spring and winter varieties of Camelina for glufosinate tolerance. We anticipate that INTERLINE will give Camelina farmers access to a widely used herbicide solution that supports farm profitability and crop health.”

Yield10 is a leader in the development of Camelina, including glufosinate-tolerant varieties. USDA-APHIS’s Biotechnology Regulatory Services (“BRS”) determined in November 2023 that Yield10’s glufosinate tolerant Camelina is not subject to regulation under 7 CFR part 340 regulations after the Company submitted a Regulatory Status Review Request (“RSR”) under the SECURE Rule. This ruling allows Yield10’s glufosinate tolerant varieties to be grown and bred in the United States. The recent EPA label amendment allows growers to spray INTERLINE on glufosinate tolerant Camelina varieties in the US under state registrations.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ("Yield10" or the "Company") is an agricultural bioscience company that is leveraging advanced genetics to develop the oilseed Camelina sativa ("Camelina") as a platform crop for large-scale production of sustainable seed products. These seed products include feedstock oils for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation biofuels; omega-3 (EPA and DHA+EPA) oils for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and aquafeed applications; and, in the future, PHA biomaterials for use as biodegradable bioplastics. Subject to the availability of sufficient financial resources to continue operations, our commercial plan is based on establishing a grain contracting business leveraging our proprietary elite Camelina seed varieties, focusing on the production of omega-3 oils for nutritional applications and partnering or licensing our advanced Camelina gene technologies to biofuel value chain partners to support their goals of meeting the growing demand for low-carbon intensity feedstock oil. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has a Canadian subsidiary, Yield10 Oilseeds Inc., located in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, the potential for the use of INTERLINE to facilitate profitability and sustainability of Camelina cultivation, the potential uses of Camelina in the biofuel industry, human nutrition, animal feed and aquaculture, the potential for Camelina to provide sustainable alternatives to existing means of omega-3 oil production, expectations related to Yield10’s continued research and development activities for different varieties of HT Camelina, the expected path to regulatory approvals for their traits, the potential for herbicide tolerance in Camelina to support grower adoption, and expectations regarding the integration of Camelina with current weed control and crop rotation practices of major crops, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to secure adequate funding in the near term to continue operations, as to which no assurance can be given, as well as the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

