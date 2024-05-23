OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. To Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at its Headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPHC), announced today that it will hold the Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the Company’s headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, as well as virtually by way of this Webcast Link , beginning at 10:00 am ET. If you are interested in attending, or participating virtually, please register at the link above or by emailing your contact information to Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com and you will be provided with all of the necessary event details. For a copy of the Chairman of the Board's Letter to Shareholders, please visit Chairman's Letter .



About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OPHC”.



OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking , Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Treasury Management , and Personal Banking .



