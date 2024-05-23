Retro Meets Renewable: Project Homecoming, ECD Auto Design's Electric Defender Hits Florida Roads

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, is thrilled to announce its most recent project completion of a stunning bespoke electric classic Land Rover Defender 110. This unique vehicle merges timeless design with modern technology, offering unparalleled performance and comfort. High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Project Homecoming takes green to all new heights. Not only is this iconic classic Defender covered in a beautiful Land Rover Grasmere Green coat, but it is also green under the hood, powered by ECD’s second generation direct drive electric powertrain. ECD’s second generation EV has the versatility of three driving modes including eco, normal and sport as well as 2WD and 4WD selection. Built in conveniences such as fast charging and hill decent assist provide for superior user experience by reducing wait time between charges, while the regenerative braking system assists braking without the driver having to put pressure on the brake pedal.

Project Homecoming retains its rugged charm while embracing modern enhancements. The heritage-style grill, body-colored accents, and black 18” Sawtooth wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain tires amplify its classic off-road appeal.

Inside, luxury abounds with Puma Classic front seats, middle row seats, and seats in the load area, all wrapped in Garrett Caressa Coffee leather with elegant white diamond stitching. The sophisticated leather-wrapped Puma dash, custom MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, and a full custom gauge set designed for the specific driver to ensure a premium driving experience. Modern conveniences such as a touchscreen infotainment system, JL Audio sound system, and a suite of advanced features including a digital rear view mirror and blind spot assistant ensure that every journey is both comfortable and connected.

The custom electric ECD Land Rover Defender 110 will see thrilling adventures from both its new home in Florida and its second home in Rhode Island. In Florida, it will be driving from the sunny beaches through the tough Everglades where its abilities can be highlighted thanks to its off-road capabilities and electric powertrain. In Rhode Island, it will be cruising through the coast, towns, and country. The ECD Air Ride suspension and BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires will provide a comfortable driving experience in whatever terrain Project Homecoming encounters.

Project Homecoming Vehicle Specifications and Images

Model — Defender 110

Powertrain – EV 300 HP with Direct Drive

Braking – ALCON

Suspension – ECD Air Ride

Charging – DC Fast Charging

Chassis Coating – Raptor Liner

Drive Modes: Eco/Normal/Sport

Additional: 2WD/4WD Selection

Exterior

Paint Color — Land Rover Grasmere Green

Roof — Chawton White

Wheel Spats, Light Surrounds, Hardware – Body Color

Grill: Heritage Style, Silver Metal with Land Rover Logo

Wheels — 18” Sawtooth, Black

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain, Black Walls Out

Side Steps – Fold Down

Checkers – Full set, Body Color

Fender Air Intake – KBX

Front Bumper – Classic with Daytime Running Lights

Rear Bumper – NAS Style

Roll Cage – 6-Point Full External

Additional Features — 2 LED Work Lights on Each Side of Rear Gate, 4 Round Spotlights on Roll Cage, Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Roll Cage Mounted Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Puma Classic, Wrapped in Bown Leather with white Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Middle Row Seats – Puma Classic, Wrapped in Garrett Caressa Coffee Leather with white Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Load Area Seats — 2 Bench, Wrapped in Garrett Caressa Coffee Leather with white Diamond Stitching in Middle Inserts

Heat/Cooled Seating: Heated & Cooled Front and Middle Row Perforated Seating

Leather — Garrett Caressa Coffee

Seat Design — Single Vertical Diamond Stitch Pattern

Dash – Puma Wrapped Garrett Caressa Coffee

Steering Wheel — MOMO Prototipo with Black Spokes Wrapped in Custom Leather

Gauges — ECD Electric Set

Carpet — Black

Custom – Hidden Glovebox

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System with Satellite Radio with ECD EV graphical user interface

Sound System — JL Audio with 2 Kenwood Slimline Subwoofers

Additional Features — 4 USB Ports, Wireless Charger, Backup Camera and Sensor, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Remote Start, 110 V Outlet, Power Front Windows, Blind Spot Assistant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Rear View Mirror, Remote Locking and Alarm

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British 'gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11c6c3b9-f70e-4cdd-b549-09e6f5623d93