Arabella Advisors Hires Megan Carter as Chief Marketing Officer

Washington, DC, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Megan Cartier as its new Chief Marketing Officer. As a recognized marketing trailblazer and industry thought leader, Cartier brings a wealth of experience and proven track record in brand management and performance marketing to her new role.

“I am thrilled to welcome Megan as she joins Arabella Advisors in the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Her depth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and impact here and across the globe,” said Himesh Bhise, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors. “Throughout her career, Megan has successfully navigated the dynamic landscapes of brand strategy, market positioning, and customer engagement to propel organizations to new heights, and we are confident that her leadership will do the same for Arabella.”

In her role, Cartier will oversee a consolidated marketing and strategic communications function as part of the company’s executive team. Her background includes leadership and marketing roles at renowned organizations and Fortune 200 companies—including Citibank, AOL, Charter, Comcast, Travelers, TIAA, and Wells Fargo—and entrepreneurial success building her own Flow Yoga business.

“I am honored to embark on this journey with Arabella Advisors. I believe effective marketing has the power to drive meaningful change, and I’m excited to harness that power to advance Arabella’s mission of building a better future for all,” said Megan Cartier. “Together, we will leverage the power of storytelling and strategic communication to raise awareness of Arabella’s impactful work and help our clients go from idea to impact.”

Cartier has served as a presenter at industry events, guest lecturer at Columbia University, and as a featured speaker on numerous podcasts. Guided by a firm belief in collaboration and inclusivity, she fosters high-caliber teams that thrive on diversity of thought and collective ingenuity. Cartier leads with an intrinsic motivation to solve problems, drive continuous improvements, and guide teams through change while promoting a culture of respect where people feel supported and are challenged to become stronger.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Arabella Advisors is proud to be a certified B Corporation, a Great Place to Work, and a two-time winner of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.