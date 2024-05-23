Grayscale Investments® Launches New Investment Trusts: Grayscale® Near Trust and Grayscale® Stacks Trust

STAMFORD, Conn., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, today announced the creation and public launch of two new crypto investment trusts: Grayscale® Near Trust and Grayscale® Stacks Trust.

“With continued demand for diversified crypto asset exposure, Grayscale remains committed to launching new products that enable investors to access emerging and evolving parts of the crypto ecosystem,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. “By creating distinctive solutions to address blockchain’s scalability challenges, Stacks and Near are poised to help foster greater adoption—ultimately helping to drive the crypto ecosystem forward.”

The new trusts are now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors. The trusts function like Grayscale’s existing suite of single-asset investment trusts, and each are among the first investment products solely invested in the tokens underpinning the Near Protocol (NEAR) and Stacks (STX).

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have Shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that we will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the Shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the Shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective and the Shares of such products quoted on OTCQX have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the Shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

*by AUM as of 3/28/2024

