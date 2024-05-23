Acceldata Expands Access to Enterprise Data Observability with Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace . This significant development underscores the company’s dedication to providing a comprehensive data observability platform that seamlessly integrates with Enterprise Data Systems—whether they're cloud-based, on-premises, or a hybrid mix. Acceldata’s all-in-one enterprise data observability platform is designed to enhance data quality, data governance, and data management across the enterprise spectrum.



"The Acceldata platform empowers customers to unlock deep insights into their data infrastructure, enhancing data quality, pipeline dependability, platform efficiency, and cost-effectiveness at petabyte scale on Google Cloud,” said Ramon Chen, chief product officer at Acceldata. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Google Cloud and being on the marketplace ensures enterprise customers can leverage their Google Cloud commitments towards acquiring Acceldata's innovative solutions."

Acceldata's platform is architected to handle exabyte-scale, tackling the most pressing challenges in data reliability, cost optimization, performance management, and ensuring the success of AI and large language models (LLMs). Serving a diverse range of users including data engineers, data executives, platform engineers, database administrators, FinOps practitioners and more, Acceldata offers invaluable tools to enhance their operational efficiency and drive business success.

"Bringing Acceldata to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage its enterprise data observability platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Acceldata can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

To explore how Acceldata can transform your enterprise data observability and management, visit the Google Cloud Marketplace listing here .

About Acceldata:

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance.

Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.