SYLVATEX ANNOUNCES FIRST SHIPMENT OF LFP FOR INITIAL EVALUATIONS

Alameda, CA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX) , a Bay Area-based battery manufacturing technology company producing lower cost and lower carbon cathode active materials (CAM) for EV and energy storage batteries, today announced the first shipments of its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) based cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries (LIB). First samples were sent to five organizations including a global automotive OEM, a global chemicals company and a next gen solid state battery company.

Initial evaluations of the LFP samples are underway and more are expected to ship within the coming months to additional automotive OEM, technology and battery companies.

“SVX's dry synthesis platform will prove to be revolutionary and has the lowest cost structure entitlement for CAM I have seen. The correspondingly low carbon footprint of the platform is a significant added benefit as we also look to mitigate global warming,” said Dr. Bart Riley, Founder and former CTO of A123Systems, industry veteran and SVX board member. “These first shipments and the resulting customer validation will lay the foundation for a best-in-class manufacturing capability in the United States and will translate into lower battery and vehicle costs that will accelerate electric mobility adoption.”

Founded by CEO Virginia Klausmeier, SVX tackles the largest cost and carbon footprint driver in EV and energy storage batteries: CAM. SVX’s proprietary waterless process to produce CAM scales much more efficiently than incumbent and other emerging solutions, massively reducing capital needed to build CAM plants. SVX’s production method enables the use of lower cost, domestically sourced raw materials while reducing energy consumption and waste.

“These initial samples are just the start of transformative change in the lithium-ion battery space,” said Joe Adiletta, VP of Battery Commercialization. “The goal of our work is to create a lower cost, lower capital and lower carbon process that ultimately makes EVs accessible to all, while cleaning up a more reliable and redundant grid. We look forward to the results these evaluations and more that will follow.”

Production scale and roll out is expected to continue over the course of the year. To learn more about SVX, please visit: www.sylvatex.com .

About Sylvatex:

Sylvatex (SVX) is driven by the belief that the energy transition can only happen with cost and climate friendly solutions that benefit all consumers. An advanced manufacturing technology company, SVX's waterless process produces cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion through a novel, dry, chemistry agnostic process using pre-existing equipment, requiring fewer steps and less energy for EV manufacturers. Based in the Bay Area, SVX is addressing cost, supply and carbon challenges in the global battery market and EV space.

