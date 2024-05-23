Salus Saunas: Redefining Wellness with Innovation, Endorsement, and Excellence

Redmond, WA, USA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus Saunas, one of the leading brands in the wellness industry, recently launched their new website www.SalusSaunas.com with a wide range of wellness products like traditional saunas, infrared saunas, and most recently cold plunges.





The launch of the new site comes on the heels of high-profile endorsements, including none other than Joe Rogan, who recently ordered 3 saunas from Salus Saunas. The three saunas Joe received were from the barrel sauna collection. Joe ordered two of the Horizon and the Marstrand barrel saunas.

"My Salus Sauna keeps my body firing on all cylinders. I can't recommend them enough. Salus Saunas are the best.” - Joe Rogan

Known for its attention to detail, Salus Saunas offers a diverse range of sauna solutions, from traditional saunas to cutting-edge infrared models. Each product is made with precision and care, ensuring an unparalleled sauna experience for every user.

Notably, Salus Saunas takes pride in its dedication to customer satisfaction. The company has earned hundreds of five-star reviews on Google from satisfied customers as well as an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau since 2013.

Experience the pinnacle of relaxation and rejuvenation with Salus Saunas. For more information about their products and services, visit salussaunas.com and embark on the journey toward a healthier, happier lifestyle.

About Salus Saunas:

Salus Saunas stands as one of the USA’s foremost sauna brands. Originating from the founder’s recognition of the transformative health benefits of sauna bathing, the company is driven by a vision to educate and normalize sauna ownership, making it the norm rather than the exception.

In pursuit of this vision, Salus Saunas has served as a one-stop shop for all things sauna for over 11 years, offering a diverse array of options to cater to various preferences. Their extensive product line includes indoor and outdoor traditional saunas, far infrared and full-spectrum infrared saunas, hybrid saunas, barrel saunas, cabin saunas, and the upcoming addition of cold plunges.



