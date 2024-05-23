Dantex and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Modern Geospatial Communication Solutions to Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dantex Group and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dantex’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its unique geospatial communication solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners Contracts.



“Dantex is thrilled to partner with Carahsoft, a company who shares our goal of efficiently delivering modern geospatial communication tools to Government agencies,” said Jim Shoff, EVP of Dantex. “It’s essential that Public Sector teams equip themselves with the most up-to-date communication platforms to ensure seamless collaboration and ultimate productivity. Geospatial features such as the 3D aspect of Dantex’s platform complement these communication tools, allowing agencies to create visually compelling and clear messages. We look forward to making that possible for them through Carahsoft’s contract vehicles and reseller ecosystem.”

Dantex’s Interactive 3D Virtual Platform consists of two modules, an interactive 3D front-end interface, and a robust, data-rich back-end dashboard. Together, they offer high-quality capabilities that seamlessly integrate with analytics and design. Additionally, Dantex’s solution is multilingual, supports multi-channels and functions effortlessly across various delivery mediums such as web, laptop, tablet and more. This flexibility allows agencies to utilize the platform without requiring plug-ins or installations on the end-user’s device. This Interactive 3D platform offers numerous benefits for Government agencies, including improved service to constituents, cost reduction, enhanced employee engagement and more efficient onboarding processes.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Dantex to bolster the communication capabilities that Government agencies need to operate smoothly and successfully,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “Advanced communication and geospatial technology for internal and external use is crucial for Public Sector teams to effectively interact and collaborate, especially for those who hold remote or hybrid positions. The Carahsoft team and our reseller partners look forward to making Dantex’s SaaS-based solution widely available to Government agencies to improve their daily productivity.”

Dantex’s products are available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Dantex@carahsoft.com.

About Dantex

Dantex Group is a successful digital communications company serving the needs of leading global businesses.

Clients include an impressive roster of global companies such as Siemens, Fujitsu, Microsoft, Deloitte, Novartis, DHL, and AXA, and serve the needs of virtually every industry, regardless of a company’s size, sector, or corporate activity.

It enables these companies to communicate more effectively to both their internal (training, onboarding, etc.) and external (sales, marketing, etc.) stakeholders with visually compelling messaging that better conceptually describes their products, services, and solutions.

Leveraging AI and the Corporate Metaverse (the Corporate one focused on ROI on Business), Dantex Group has been able to not only enhance its sophisticated visualization communication platform but also increase the speed to market of its solutions. This has allowed Dantex Group to better serve the needs of its clients, whose communication needs are constantly evolving, while containing our costs by reducing development cycles of our historic “bespoke” graphic representations. This permits us to deliver our solutions with greater efficiency and profitability.

Contact

Jim Shoff, EVP/Sales

Cell: (850) 240-4883

Business email: jshoff@dantexgroup.com

Personal email: charlesshoff@outlook.com

Set up meeting: https://calendly.com/jimshoff/30min

www.dantexgroup.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com