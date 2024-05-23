Safe Software Announces Expanded Partner Ecosystem

Surrey, BC, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Safe Software (Safe), the only all data enterprise integration vendor, with unrivalled support for spatial data, announced the expansion of its partner network . Safe is calling for innovative data integration companies around the world to join its global partner ecosystem as it continues to bolster its enterprise presence on its path to $250M in revenue by 2028 .

Innovative brands are invited to join the data integration pioneer’s collaborative ecosystem based on the following categories:

Technology Alliance: Companies that are looking to leverage FME, Safe’s flagship product, fall within the Technology Alliance category. These partners embrace the company’s technology and community, supporting new pathways for users.

System Integrator: This is for organizations delivering integration solutions with the FME Platform. System Integrators integrate FME into existing infrastructure to help businesses get more value from their IT assets.

Value Added Reseller (VAR): Partners that fall into the VAR category are full-service providers of FME. They help customers deploy FME to achieve client success, and have dedicated staff to provide front line support.

Solutions Provider: Solutions Providers build technology on top of the FME Platform, creating solutions and bringing new life to data.

Specialty Partnership: If the categories above are not a fit, Safe Software encourages organizations interested in partnering to reach out and apply either way. Safe wants to work with teams that push the envelope and are open to crafting unique alliances to expand the horizons of data.

The company’s partner ecosystem brings a wealth of diverse expertise and unique solutions from over 160 partners to FME users. The ecosystem spans six regions, including Asia Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, South and Central America. Current partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Autodesk, Esri, Databricks, Snowflake, Trimble, and more. In addition to the industries that Safe’s partners currently fall within, the company is open to exploring new opportunities in industries such as healthcare, insurance, and retail.

"Expanding Safe Software’s partner ecosystem to include even more innovative organizations globally will enable us to continue to bring the best solutions to our customers as we scale,” said Don Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Software. “What we’ve learned through our current partners is the amazing strength of collaboration—so we’re excited for the possibilities adding new global partnerships to our ecosystem will bring.”

As the company expands in the Middle East and Africa, the Safe Software team is looking to explore every aspect of these regions. In the Middle East, Safe is on the search for partners across the entire landscape. Within Africa, Safe is honing in on Egypt and Nigeria in its quest for partners. On top of targeting these new regions, the data integration leader is already partnering with organizations in its existing regions, including Europe, the US, South American, and Australia/New Zealand.

“Our organization understands the value of collaboration and diversity, so this global call to join the Safe Software partner ecosystem is invigorating for our team,” said Craig Vernon, Chief Business Development Officer at Safe Software. “The benefit of the partnership ecosystem for FME users is almost unquantifiable, and we are confident that our partners feel the same way—which is why we encourage those who are interested in partnering with us to get in contact.”



Safe Software’s partner ecosystem is immediately available to join across all five partner categories. For more information, please visit https://fme.safe.com/partners/ .







About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only all-data enterprise integration platform with unrivalled support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit www.safe.com

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems. With its no-code environment, users can build and automate custom integration workflows easily and quickly. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s partner network, FME is used in over 120 countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.