Cypress Risk Partners, LLC Selects Applied to Automate Agency Operations

Chicago, IL., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Cypress Risk Partners, LLC has selected Applied Digital Agency to reduce manual processes across for all its employees to drive greater productivity and focus on a more elevated customer experience. Built on Applied Epic as the foundational management system, Applied Digital Agency extends the agency’s customer service, marketing and submissions management capabilities, allowing data to flow between solutions so its team can service clients more quickly while reducing the risk of E&O.

“Our agency was founded around customer-centric values, but unfortunately, inconsistent workflows and inefficient technology left our staff duplicating efforts on back-office tasks; wasting time that could be spent servicing clients,” said Crystal Hart, director of operations at Cypress Risk Partners, LLC, a Florida-based agency providing a full suite of commercial property & casualty, employee benefits insurance, personal lines, and bonding across a wide variety of industries. “Applied Digital Agency allows us to configure our system to have more automation that will make everyone more productive, whether that’s to manage accounts, for renewal marketing or clients using the customer portal to have immediate access to important policy information.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Today’s hard market is putting even more pressure on agents to get the most out of every hour when supporting customers through renewals or trying to drive margins in new lines of business,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer of Applied Systems. “Leveraging Applied Digital Agency’s integrated capabilities to automate workflows will give Cypress Risk Partners, LLC’s staff hours back in their day by automating out inefficient tasks and keeping their focus on their customer-centric values.”

