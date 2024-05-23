Wilston Physiotherapy & Massage: Introduce new Physiotherapist

Grange, Australia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wilston Physiotherapy & Massage would like to announce that Katherine Schindler has joined the team providing physiotherapy in their Grange physiotherapy clinic. Katherine will be working alongside Calum Fraser as the second physiotherapist in the clinic.

Katherine completed her Masters in Physiotherapy in 2009 from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, currently she is working towards completing her Masters in Sports and Exercise Physiotherapy degree.

Katherine is no stranger to sporting injuries, having competed in gymnastics and aerobics when she was younger and more recently representing Australia in China in the 2017 World Masters Dragon Boat Championship. She also has a lot of experience in weightlifting and crossfit. In 2023 she made it through to the Masters quarter finals in the open crossfit open competition.

Katherine is passionate about assisting individuals in their training journey, aiming to enhance their strength and functional abilities. She recognises the significance of aiding them in swiftly and safely resuming activities they enjoy and takes great pride in empowering each person to accomplish their unique goals.

With the addition of Katherine to their team, Wilston Physiotherapy now has over 34 years of physiotherapy experience in the clinic to go alongside their acupuncture and remedial massage therapy services.

Wilston Physiotherapy & Massage will not only continue to provide physiotherapy services to the residents of Grange, Wilston and other suburbs but look to expand their services. With their fitted out gymnasium, Katherine will look to help strengthen injured athletes, injured workers and those suffering from deconditioning. She is also very accomplished with her manual therapy skills. Therefore anyone with chronic pain or recovering from an acute injury will be in capable hands.

For more information please visit https://wilstonphysiotherapy.com.au/physiotherapy/grange-physio/

