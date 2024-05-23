Remcon Plastics Improves Customer Satisfaction by Partnering with Nexterus to Maximize On-Time Delivery

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that Remcon Plastics is using the Nexterus Transportation Management System (TMS). The TMS helps automate manual processes in Remcon's transportation operations and improve customer service and satisfaction.



Remcon manufactures large rotationally molded plastic parts for traffic safety, material handling, storage industries, and custom products for various applications. The traffic safety portion of Remcon’s business is the most time-sensitive because traffic barriers are often ordered at the last minute for delivery to a construction site or roadwork project. Quotes for products and freight need to be turned around within hours, which had Remcon employees spending hours trying to arrange freight and track deliveries instead of their primary customer service duties. Partnering with Nexterus allowed Remcon to provide a more sophisticated shipping experience that ensured great rates and real-time tracking.

“With the Nexterus TMS, we can easily go to the TMS dashboard to get a freight rate and secure a carrier for delivery to work sites nationally, from remote locations to urban environments," says Tracy Connors, Executive Vice-President and CEO of Remcon Plastics, Inc. "We can track shipments in real-time and proactively alert our customers if there is an issue in their shipment, which greatly benefits them."

"Remcon offers durable products of superior quality and values customer service, making them a perfect partner for us," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "Our TMS has helped eliminate late-night calls from Remcon customers looking for their shipment and provides quick quotes, tracking visibility, and detailed reports, such as KPIs and other metrics, so that Remcon can continuously improve their freight operations."

Remcon chose to work with Nexterus not only because Nexterus offered the services the company needed but also because Nexterus is a family-owned business like Remcon. "We believe family-owned and private businesses are the best partners for us because they can make decisions quickly and value employees and customers," adds Connors. “Our motto is ‘if you aren’t happy, we aren’t happy,’ which means we treat customers like family, just like Nexterus does. Our partnership is a true win-win for both companies.”

The Nexterus TMS offers:

Real-time, worldwide shipment tracking

Detailed quotes and e-dispatch

Visibility for all inbound and outbound shipments

Document management

Freight bill audit and payment

Loss and damage claims management

Comprehensive reporting



About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Remcon Plastics, Inc.

Remcon Plastics develops and designs innovative plastic products for the material handling and traffic safety markets. As a family-owned and operated business, we believe in making business a pleasure, treating customers and employees with equal respect and care. Our durable, long-lasting products deliver exceptional value, and we stand behind every item we make. Your satisfaction drives us; if you’re not happy, neither are we. Experience the dependable quality and personalized service that define Remcon Plastics. Contact us today and a real live person will listen to your request and guide you to the best solution, even if it is not us. (www.remcon.com).

