Alation Earns FedRAMP “In Process” Status to Deliver Data Intelligence to the Federal Government

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced its achievement of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) "In Process" status and listing on FedRAMP® Marketplace at a Moderate impact level, strengthening the Alation Data Intelligence Platform capabilities for US government enterprises. Once FedRAMP® authorization is achieved, federal, state, and local agencies can harness trusted data for their sensitive workloads across cloud applications. Alation is partnering with Constellation GovCloud and Merlin Cyber to accelerate its FedRAMP® authorization journey and expand its footprint in the federal market.



This "In Process'' milestone highlights Alation's commitment to government agencies and security-conscious commercial customers globally. It builds on Alation’s security and compliance certifications, including ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27701:2019, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and HITECH. This enables existing public sector customers to confidently move to Alation Cloud Service and attract new federal, state, local, and educational customers. These investments will further enhance security and benefit customers in highly regulated industries by ensuring stringent data compliance and privacy regulations are met. Alation centralizes metadata from various sources, providing a unified platform for discovering, describing, governing, and managing data assets, including data, business intelligence (BI) reports, and AI models. This enables government agencies to efficiently find, understand, trust, and utilize sensitive data subject to stringent regulations and deliver on mission-critical objectives.

"Data intelligence is revolutionizing national security decision-making and accelerating the modernization of legacy systems, enabling federal agencies to unlock mission-critical data insights," said Junaid Saiyed , CTO at Alation. "In today’s data environment, trust hinges on enterprise-class security, and FedRAMP® offers this critical validation. FedRAMP® allows Alation to support essential analytical workloads in the federal market, meeting rigorous security standards to manage sensitive data in the cloud—from education to defense readiness through Generative AI."

Alation’s partnerships with Constellation GovCloud and Merlin Cyber allow government agencies to search for and discover secure, FedRAMP®-compliant data. Constellation GovCloud de-risks the FedRAMP® authorization process for Alation by handling most compliance tasks and reducing costs. Alation is trusted by nearly 50 federal agencies and over 550 global enterprises and offers intelligent search, collaborative insights, and rapid connectivity to support data-driven decision-making. The combination of Merlin Cyber’s three decades of security expertise with Alation’s proven data intelligence platform ensures stringent data security and governance. With FedRAMP® authorization, federal agencies can confidently use Alation to empower data teams, ensuring mission success, data protection, and improved services.

"Accelerating Alation’s FedRAMP® journey makes its innovative data intelligence solution more accessible to the US Government and opens up tremendous growth opportunities for Alation," stated Josh Beard , General Manager of Constellation GovCloud. "Government customers can also be assured that the Alation solution will meet the necessary security and compliance requirements and enable them to use Alation to search and unlock data value confidently."

Alation is now listed on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, aligning with the highest cloud security standards. For more details about Alation’s services for US government organizations, visit our Alation for Public Sector page .

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , data governance , and AI-ready data . More than 550 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com .

About Constellation GovCloud

Constellation GovCloud’s multi-cloud platform accelerates compliance and revenue for its partners, facilitating access to the world’s largest technology market, the U.S. Government. Learn more at cgc.cloud .

About Merlin Cyber

Merlin Cyber accelerates U.S. public sector growth for best-in-class and emerging cyber companies. Through Merlin Cyber, federal civilian, defense, state, local, and education customers access innovative, public sector-ready cyber solutions that meet government requirements and mission priorities. Learn more at merlincyber.com .