Autonomix Preclinical Study Successfully Demonstrates That Nerve Ablation Can Slow Tumor Metastasis in Pancreatic Cancer

Results from the preclinical study demonstrated statistically significant reduction of metastases and statistically significant reduction in tumor mass

THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the successful completion of an animal study evaluating the ability of targeted nerve ablation to impact tumor metastases and growth.

For the preclinical mouse study, two groups of mice received human pancreatic tumor cells (Mia PaCa2) into the pancreatic head region. The experimental group received peri-pancreatic neural ablation (ethanol infusion over the pancreatic nerves) while the control group received no treatment. Results of the experimental group demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of the tumor mass growth and metastases. Local invasion showed a 60% difference between the control and experimental group while liver metastases showed a 40% difference.

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, commented, “The successful completion of this preclinical animal study and highly encouraging results, support the clinical literature suggesting that nerve fibers may be a pathway for cancer cell metastasis tumor growth. The results further support the concept that neural pathways are especially impactful in the pathogenesis of pancreatic cancer. Even with a small sample size in this preclinical study, the experimental group demonstrated statistically significant metastasis reduction. While our current proof of concept study in pancreatic cancer is strictly focused on pain reduction from the ablation of target nerves near the pancreas, additional studies will explore whether these preclinical findings translate to the clinical application of our technology. It is possible our ablation technology might slow human pancreatic cancer growth and metastasis and may be investigated in future clinical studies. Advancing clinical solutions for patients fuels our continued efforts as we develop unique and proprietary technologies to safely and reliably ablate nerves across multiple indications, from pain to hypertension.”

The Company’s catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

The Company is initially developing its technology to address pancreatic cancer-related pain. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects. For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without an effective solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat hypertension and to complete its clinical study in pancreatic cancer pain. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering circular filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 26, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

