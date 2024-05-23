The Global Market for Drone-Powered Business Solutions 2024-2030, Featuring Competitive Analysis of 3D Robotics, DroneDeploy, Phoenix Drone Services, PrecisionHawk, and SenseFly

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone-Powered Business Solution Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone-powered business solution market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of drone technology for surveillance and data collection and expanding applications of drones in agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure inspection. The future of the global drone-powered business solution market looks promising with opportunities in the real estate & construction, media & entertainment, energy, agriculture, security & law enforcement, and logistic & transportation markets.



Drone-Powered Business Solution by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global drone-powered business solution by type, application, end-use, and region.



Drone-Powered Business Solution Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Multi-Rotor

Fixed-Wing

Others

Drone-Powered Business Solution Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Filming and Photography

Mapping & Surveying

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Surveillance & SAR

3D Modeling

Delivery Service

Others

Drone-Powered Business Solution Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Real Estate & Construction

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Agriculture

Security & Law Enforcement

Logistics & Transportation

Others

Drone-Powered Business Solution Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Drone-Powered Business Solution Market Insights

Filming and photography will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Drone-Powered Business Solution Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies drone-powered business solution companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the drone-powered business solution companies profiled in this report include:

3D Robotics

DroneDeploy

Phoenix Drone Services

PrecisionHawk

senseFly

Features of the Global Drone-Powered Business Solution Market

Market Size Estimates: Drone-powered business solution market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Drone-powered business solution market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Drone-powered business solution market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, end uses, and regions for the drone-powered business solution market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the drone-powered business solution market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkdl58

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.