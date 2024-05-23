US Payments Forum Resource Offers Guidance for EMV Contactless Adoption at ATMs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today unveils a new resource to educate stakeholders on best practices for contactless transaction acceptance at ATMs. The white paper, aimed primarily at ATM providers, acquirers, processors and vendors, provides an overview of EMV contactless transaction flows, current infrastructure and hardware and software integration considerations.



“Contactless Adoption at the ATM,” is available for download on the U.S. Payments Forum website. Although there are many forms of contactless technology on the market, the resource focuses on EMV transactions completed with Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled digital wallets and contactless EMV chip cards.

“For many consumers contactless has become table stakes in the post-pandemic era. Implementing EMV contactless technology at ATMs is not just about modernization; it's a critical stride toward enhancing security and convenience in our payment ecosystem,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “By embracing its implementation, we strive to increase transaction efficiency, fortify the ATM ecosystem against long-standing threats like card skimming and enable payment stakeholders to take advantage of advanced ATM features.”

Interested parties will gain insights on:

Differentiations between EMV contact and EMV contactless transactions at the ATM

Device tap technology versus card tap technology

Considerations for implementation, hardware/software differences, vendor collaboration, regulatory compliance

Potential EMV contactless implementation challenges at the ATM

EMVCo contactless certifications



The white paper was created by the Forum’s ATM Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.



About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .