$4.8 Billion Micro Combined Heat and Power Market Forecast, 2024-2029: Aisin, 2G Energy, Bosch Industriekessel, Kyungdong Navien, and Yanmar Dominate

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Combined Heat and Power Market by Technology (IC Engine, PEMFC, Rankine Cycle Engine, Stirling Engine, SOFC), Type (Engine, Fuel Cell), Application (Residential, Commercial), Capacity (<5kW, 5-10kW, 10-50kW) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro combined heat and power market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 3.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Micro combined heat and power is driven by their efficient utilization of heat, reduced carbon emissions, simultaneous electricity and heating demand and increasing reliance on electric heating.

Commercial segment expected to emerge as the second fastest segment, based on application

Based on Application, the Micro combined heat and power market has been segmented into Residential and Commercial. This segment is increasing due to offering a unique approach to energy generation for small to medium-sized businesses. These systems provide both electricity and usable heat, making them ideal for applications with consistent demands for both.

5KW-10 KW expected to be the second largest segment of the micro combined heat and power market, by capacity

Based on Capacity, the Micro combined heat and power market has been segmented into < 5 KW, 5 KW-10KW and 10 KW - 50 KW. The 5 KW - 10 KW segment is the second largest segment in the Micro combined heat and power market because of the demand from Commercial sector. The segment consists of MCHP plants mainly with IC engines such as gas and diesel engines as prime movers. The demand for diesel power engines in this MCHP segment comes from Smaller Commercial plants, and captive generation.

Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest region in the micro combined heat and power market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region for Micro combined heat and power (MCHP) systems market between 2024-2029 due to its strong emphasis on energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and climate goals. In the Asia-Pacific region, characterized by rapid urbanization, growing energy demand, and increasing environmental concerns, Micro CHP products hold potential as efficient and sustainable solutions.

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Micro combined heat and power market, by capacity, type, technology, application and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the Micro combined heat and power market.

The micro combined heat and power market is dominated by some major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the market are AISIN CORPORATION (Japan), 2G Energy (Germany), BOSCH INDUSTRIEKESSEL GMBH (Germany), KyungDong Navien (South Korea), and YANMAR HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (Japan).

Market Dynamics

Drivers Government-Led Initiatives to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions Adoption of Natural Gas as Cost-Effective and Environment-Friendly Alternative to Heating Oils

Restraints Lack of Financial Support for Micro CHP Installation

Opportunities Rising Need to Replace Inefficient Boilers Higher Efficiency of Micro CHP Systems Than Traditional Units

Challenges Limited Adoption of Fossil Fuel-based Micro CHP Systems



Case Study Analysis

Micro CHP Systems Enable Eco-Friendly Power and Heat Generation in Apartment Building in New York

Tata Chemicals Installs CHP System to Ensure Lower Carbon Intensity of Electricity Production Than Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine

Researchers in Iran Employ Simulation Software in CHP System for Small-Scale Applications

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Biogas-based Micro CHP Systems

Adjacent Technologies Hybrid CHP Systems



