Global IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market Analysis, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2024-2030

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market.

The technologies in IT operations analytics has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional operation research to advanced machine learning. The rising wave of new technologies, such as machine learning and predictive analytics are creating significant potential in infrastructure management and network & security management applications, and driving the demand for IT operations analytics.



In IT operations analytics market, various technologies, such as visual analytics, machine-based learning, predictive analytics, user-behavior analytics, and root-cause analytics are used in various applications for retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations. Increasing IT operations data and advancements in bring your own device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IOT) are creating new opportunities for various IT operations analytics technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global IT operations analytics (ITOA) market by application, technology, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2018-2030

4.1. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasts (2024-2030)

4.2.1. Visual Analytics

4.2.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.2.3. Predictive Analytics

4.2.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.2.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3. Technology Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasts (2024-2030) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Real-Time Log Analytics

4.3.1.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.1.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.1.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.1.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.1.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.2. Application Performance Management

4.3.2.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.2.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.2.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.2.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.2.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.3. Infrastructure Management

4.3.3.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.3.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.3.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.3.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.3.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.4. Network and Security Management

4.3.4.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.4.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.4.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.4.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.4.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.5.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.5.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.5.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.5.5. Root-Cause Analytics



5. Technology Opportunities (2018-2030) by Region

5.1. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Region

5.2. North American IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.1. United States IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3. European IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.2. German IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.3. French IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4. APAC IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.5. ROW IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technologies



7. Companies / Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Oracle Corporation

9.2. IBM Corporation

9.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.4. Splunk, Microsoft Corporation

9.5. Evolven Software

9.6. ExtraHop Networks

9.7. VMware

9.8. Prelert

