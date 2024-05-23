United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embedded Finance Market, 2024-2029 - $9.2 Billion e-Commerce Surge by 2026 Fuels Demand for Embedded Finance Solutions such as BNPL and Integrated Payment Gateways

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Embedded Finance industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 39.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.87 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 1.87 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 6.6 billion by 2029.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation in financial technology (FinTech). Embedded finance, a trend where financial services are seamlessly integrated within non-financial platforms, is gaining significant traction in the region.





Market Drivers of United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Market:

Strong Government Support: The UAE government actively promotes FinTech adoption through initiatives like Dubai Future and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This fosters a regulatory environment conducive to embedded finance experimentation. The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, also announced the global crypto exchange's plan to explore the UAE as a hub for operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

High Smartphone Penetration & Digital Adoption: The UAE boasts a highly tech-savvy population with widespread smartphone usage. This creates a fertile ground for embedded financial services accessible through mobile applications. GSMA Intelligence's numbers indicate that mobile connections in the UAE were equivalent to 219.4 percent of the total population in January 2024. The number of mobile connections in the United Arab Emirates increased by 963 thousand (+4.8 percent) between the start of 2023 and the start of 2024.

Demand for Convenience: Consumers increasingly seek seamless financial experiences. Embedded finance offers the convenience of accessing financial services within the context of their daily activities, eliminating the need for separate applications.

Growing E-commerce: The UAE's flourishing e-commerce market presents a significant opportunity for embedded finance solutions like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options and integrated payment gateways. The rise of online shopping sales expected to reach $9.2bn in 2026 and the general trend of more people buying online, 73% of total sales in the UAE back in 2022 were done online.

Major Deals and Innovation of United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Market:

MarTech giant Mitgo Group is launching a new cutting-edge business division - fintech services for affiliate publishers. According to conservative estimates, affiliate marketing spending reached $14.4 billion in 2023 and will exceed $15.7 billion this year. In the next three years, Mitgo plans to become a conduit for more than 7% of that transaction volume, which can be valued at more than $1.5 billion given the sector's growth. The first step in this direction is the acquisition of UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded, whose team has extensive experience in fintech and will complement Mitgo's technology stack needed to enter a new market.

In March 2024, Mitgo Group, a German marketing technology provider, has acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Mitgo Group to provide embedded finance solutions to its affiliate customers.

In 2024, Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), has signed a partnership with Core42, a G42 company and full-spectrum AI enablement solutions provider to mark the commencement of the implementation of Open Finance within the UAE, one of the nine initiatives within the CBUAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme.

Prominent Players

There are 32 key embedded finance startups in the UAE which include NymCard, Cashew Payments Technology, Fintech Galaxy, Spotii, Postpay. Other prominent players of the market, include Mashreq Bank, Emirates NBD, Sharaf DG, and Noon.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segment in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.6% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Key Topics Covered



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology



2. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

2.1. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors



3. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector

3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

4.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

4.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

4.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

4.4. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



5. United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

5.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

5.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

5.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



6. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



7. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

7.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments

7.2. Consumer Products - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.3. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.4. Automotive - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.5. Healthcare - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.6. Real Estate - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.7. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.8. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



8. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

8.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

8.2. B2B Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

8.3. B2C Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



9. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

9.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

9.2. Product Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

9.3. Service Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



10. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

10.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

10.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

10.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

10.4. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



11. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

11.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

11.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

11.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



12. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel

12.2. Embedded Sales - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3. Bancassurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.4. Brokers/IFA's - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.5. Tied Agents - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



13. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

13.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

13.2. Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.3. Non-Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



14. United Arab Emirates Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

14.1. Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance

14.2. Motor Vehicle Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.3. Fire & Property Damage - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.4. Accident & Health - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.5. General Liability - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.6. Marine, Aviation & Other Transport - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.7. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



15. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



16. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

16.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

16.2. Business Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.3. Consumer Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



17. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

17.1. Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

17.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.3. IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.4. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.5. Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.6. Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.7. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

18.1. Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

18.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.3. Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.4. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.5. Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.6. Education - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.7. Automotive - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.8. Financial Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.9. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



19. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

19.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending

19.2. BNPL Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.3. POS Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.4. Personal Loans - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



20. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

20.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

20.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

20.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

20.4. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



21. United Arab Emirates Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

21.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

21.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

21.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



22. United Arab Emirates Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23. United Arab Emirates Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

23.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

23.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.3. Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.4. Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.5. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.6. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.7. Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.8. Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.9. Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



24. United Arab Emirates Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

24.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

24.2. B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

24.3. B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



25. United Arab Emirates Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

25.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

25.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

25.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

25.4. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



26. United Arab Emirates Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

26.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

26.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

26.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



27. United Arab Emirates Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



28. United Arab Emirates Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



29. United Arab Emirates Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

29.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets

29.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Soft Assets, 2020-2029

29.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Hard Assets, 2020-2029



30. United Arab Emirates Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

30.1. Market Share Analysis by End User

30.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by SME's, 2020-2029

30.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Large Enterprises, 2020-2029



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9789f2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment