Comprehensive Global Country Reviews Covering All 195 Recognized Nations

Detailed Country Reviews on all 195 recognized countries in the world. The country reviews contain detailed up-to-date information on each country including a detailed country history, current political conditions, economic overview, map, governmental organization and leadership.
The history includes the country's origins and current status. The current political conditions provide updated key political events affecting the country to include elections, conflicts and key international relations.
The economic overview contains 5 years of historical macroeconomic data including GDP, exchange rates, money and prices.
Key Topics Covered:
Country Overview
- Country Detail
- Country Overview
- Regional Map
- Country Map
- Political Overview
- History
Political Conditions
- Human Rights
- Govt. Functions
- Govt. Structure
- Governance and Politics
- Leadership of Government
- Foreign Relations
- National Security
- Defense Forces
- CW Political Freedom Index
- CW Safety Index
- Personal Freedom
- Human Freedom
Economic Overview
- Global Macroeconomic Conditions
- Macroeconomic Data
- Energy Data
- Metals Data
- Agriculture Data
- CW Economic Stability Index
- Economic Freedom
Investment Overview
- Taxation
- Stock Market
- CW Foreign Investment Index
Cultural Considerations
- People
- Happy Planet Index
- Status of Women
- Culture and Arts
- Culture Etiquette
- Travel Guide
- Health Advisory
- CW Quality of Life Index
- CW Human Progress Index
- Life Expectancy
- Infant Mortality
- Violent Crime
- Best Place to Raise Children
Environmental Overview
- Environmental Issues
- Environmental Policy
- Greenhouse Gas Ranking
- Global Environmental Snapshot
- Climate Change Concepts
- Climate Change Action
- CW Environmental Index
- Environmental Performance Score
