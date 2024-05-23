Comprehensive Global Country Reviews Covering All 195 Recognized Nations

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Country Reviews - World Package" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Detailed Country Reviews on all 195 recognized countries in the world. The country reviews contain detailed up-to-date information on each country including a detailed country history, current political conditions, economic overview, map, governmental organization and leadership.



The history includes the country's origins and current status. The current political conditions provide updated key political events affecting the country to include elections, conflicts and key international relations.

The economic overview contains 5 years of historical macroeconomic data including GDP, exchange rates, money and prices.

Key Topics Covered:



Country Overview

Country Detail

Country Overview

Regional Map

Country Map

Political Overview

History

Political Conditions

Human Rights

Govt. Functions

Govt. Structure

Governance and Politics

Leadership of Government

Foreign Relations

National Security

Defense Forces

CW Political Freedom Index

CW Safety Index

Personal Freedom

Human Freedom

Economic Overview

Global Macroeconomic Conditions

Macroeconomic Data

Energy Data

Metals Data

Agriculture Data

CW Economic Stability Index

Economic Freedom

Investment Overview

Taxation

Stock Market

CW Foreign Investment Index

Cultural Considerations

People

Happy Planet Index

Status of Women

Culture and Arts

Culture Etiquette

Travel Guide

Health Advisory

CW Quality of Life Index

CW Human Progress Index

Life Expectancy

Infant Mortality

Violent Crime

Best Place to Raise Children

Environmental Overview

Environmental Issues

Environmental Policy

Greenhouse Gas Ranking

Global Environmental Snapshot

Climate Change Concepts

Climate Change Action

CW Environmental Index

Environmental Performance Score

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asknb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.