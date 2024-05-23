Meridianbet Elevates Copa America 2024 Offer with Unmatched 41,600 Betting Options and Exclusive Prize Games

Leading the Way in Sports Betting Innovation



LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a prominent subsidiary of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI), Meridianbet is set to redefine the sports betting experience for South American audiences with its groundbreaking initiatives for Copa America 2024. Held in the USA, this prestigious football tournament offers the perfect backdrop for Meridianbet's latest promotions, which combine extensive betting options with exciting prize game opportunities.

Exclusive Copa America Prize Games

In a thrilling development for its loyal customers, Meridianbet is launching an exclusive prize game for the South American market. Lucky winners will experience the exhilaration of Copa America firsthand, with all-expenses-paid trips to key matches.

This initiative showcases Golden Matrix Group's (GMGI) strategic integration of sports betting with captivating prize games through its Meridianbet platform, as is the case with its RKings brand in the United Kingdom. Combining these elements, GMGI maximizes the overall customer experience and increases market involvement, providing a complete recipe for player engagement.

The Copa America 2024 Betting Menu: More than 41,600 Ways to Win

Meridianbet introduces an unparalleled betting lineup for Copa America, providing sports fans with over 41,600 ways to engage with every match. The betting options will include:

1,200 individual betting options per match, an unmatched range that sets a new global industry standard

Each match will incorporate the Bet Builder service, allowing bettors to customize their betting strategy

Group winners – players can predict which teams will dominate their respective groups

Team placements offer a chance to forecast the final standings within the groups

Top goal scorer: This feature allows bets on the player who will score the most goals throughout the tournament.



Jurisdiction and Licensing Disclaimer

All betting offers, including the exclusive prize games, are subject to licensing limitations and conditions. Participants are urged to check the availability and legality of specific bets and promotions within their jurisdiction.

Strategic Expansion as a Combined Entity

This strategic approach not only bolsters its footprint in the competitive South American market but also aligns with Golden Matrix Group’s broader objectives of market expansion and innovation in iGaming. By seamlessly integrating comprehensive sports betting options with prize games, Meridianbet, now a part of the Golden Matrix Group (GMGI), is setting new standards in the industry, delivering both exciting entertainment and substantial value to its stakeholders and investors.

As Copa America 2024 approaches, Meridianbet is poised to capture the attention of the global sports betting community, offering an unmatched betting experience coupled with the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. This combination is sure to cement Meridianbet’s position as a leader in the sports betting field and a preferred choice for bettors seeking richness in variety and reliability in service.

About Meridianbet Group

Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Group’s successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit

https://ir.meridianbet.com

https://www.youtube.com/@MeridianbetIR

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

