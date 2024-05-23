The World Market for Office Buildings to 2033: Rental Segment to Drive Office Buildings Market Growth, Gaining $45.5 Billion in Global Annual Sales by 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Buildings Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the office buildings market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global office buildings market reached a value of nearly $580.89 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.92% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $580.89 billion in 2023 to $643.49 billion in 2028 at a rate of 2.07%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2028 and reach $717.87 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth of developing countries, rise in construction of green buildings, increasing demand for flexible workspaces. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were software piracy and security challenges.



Going forward, increasing population density and urbanization, steady expansion of the automotive industry, increase in the working population, increasing investments in commercial construction and rise in demand for office spaces will drive the market growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the office buildings market in the future include conversion of high-vacancy commercial buildings for residential use and lack of skilled workers.





The office buildings market is segmented by building type into smart buildings and traditional buildings. The traditional buildings market was the largest segment of the office buildings market segmented by building type, accounting for 72.2% or $419.58 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the smart buildings segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the office buildings market segmented by building type, at a CAGR of 3.40% during 2023-2028.



The office buildings market is segmented by construction type into new construction and renovation. The new construction market was the largest segment of the office buildings market segmented by construction type, accounting for 66.3% or $385.41 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the renovation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the office buildings market segmented by construction type, at a CAGR of 2.39% during 2023-2028.



The office buildings market is segmented by application into owned and rental. The rental market was the largest segment of the office buildings market segmented by application, accounting for 69% or $400.9 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the rental segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the office buildings market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 2.17% during 2023-2028.



The office buildings market is segmented by end-user into private and public. The private market was the largest segment of the office buildings market segmented by end-user, accounting for 71.8% or $417.21 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the private segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the office buildings market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 2.24% during 2023-2028.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the office buildings market, accounting for 40.7% or $236.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the office buildings market will be Africa and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.3% and 2.3% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2% and 1.8% respectively.



The global office buildings market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.06% of the total market in 2022. China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 2.89% share of the market, followed by Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. with 0.86%, Lennar Corporation with 0.59%, CBRE Group Inc. with 0.58%, Bouygues SA with 0.50%, IWG Plc. with 0.18%, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited with 0.16%, Jacobs Engineering Group with 0.13%, Kiewit Building Group with 0.09% and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. with 0.08%.



The top opportunities in the office buildings market segmented by building type will arise in traditional buildings segment, which will gain $33.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the office buildings market segmented by construction type will arise in the new construction segment, which will gain $39.1 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the office buildings market segmented by application will arise in the rental segment, which will gain $45.5 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the office buildings market segmented by end-user will arise in the private segment, which will gain $48.9 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The office buildings market size will gain the most in China at $10.6 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the office buildings market include focusing on using digital twin technology to create intelligent, interconnected building environments that leverage data and analytics to enhance efficiency, focusing on the development of new office buildings with contemporary features and amenities, to cater to the growing demand, focusing on partnerships and collaborations for greener office buildings, to promote environmentally friendly practices in office building creation, operation and administration, focusing on sustainability, to meet their carbon net zero goals and the needs of new generations of workers.



Player-adopted strategies in the office buildings market include focus on expanding business through new product developments and focus on strategic partnerships to develop their construction expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the office buildings companies to focus on digital twin technology implementation, focus on contemporary office building development, focus on sustainable office solutions, focus on smart buildings segment, focus on renovation segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on green partnerships for sustainable office buildings, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on private market segment, and focus on the increasing working populations.

Markets Covered



1) by Building Type: Smart Buildings; Traditional Buildings

2) by Construction Type: New Construction; Renovation

3) by Application: Owned; Rental

4) by End User: Private; Public



Key Companies Mentioned: China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd; Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd; Lennar Corporation; CBRE Group Inc; Bouygues SA



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; office buildings indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $580.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $717.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd

Lennar Corporation

CBRE Group Inc

Bouygues SA.

IWG Plc

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Jacobs Engineering Group

Kiewit Building Group

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Power Construction Corp. of China

China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

Wanda Group

Seazen Holdings Co

GreenLand Group

DLF Ltd

Supertech Limited

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.

Mitsui Fudosan Co.

Savills PLC

Eastdil Secured International Ltd.

Skanska AB

HOCHTIEF AG

STRABAG AG

Goldbeck GmbH

Strabag SE

Gornik Architects

Bright Spaces

Pluria

Ordonat App

Forton International

Kuznya na Rybalskomu (Ukraine)

ESTA Holding

Turner Construction

Structure Tone

Gilbane Building Co

Balfour Beatty US

Holder Construction

Skanska USA

Power Construction Co

Kiewit Corporation

Toll Brothers Inc

CBRE Group Inc

Jacobs Solutions

Colliers International

The Korte Company

Yates Construction

Camargo Correa

Construtora Norberto Odebrecht

Construcap

Conconcreto

Al Shirawi Group of Companies

Saudi Building Systems Manufacturing Company

Limak Group

Ronesans Holding

Knight Frank

Dumez Nigeria

Aveng

Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon

Sikhumba Construction CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tciur4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment