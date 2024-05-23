Cloud Security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Cloud Security Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Solutions, Services), by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS), Software as a Service (SAAS), Platform as a Service (PAAS)), by Type (Visibility and Risk Assessment, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Security, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity), by Solutions (Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)), by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defence, IT & Telecommunication, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global cloud security market was valued at US$41.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Emergence of Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Architectures

The emergence of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures signifies a paradigm shift in how organizations leverage cloud technologies, offering both opportunities and challenges for cloud security. These architectures involve the use of multiple cloud providers or a combination of public and private clouds to host and manage their applications and data. While multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments offer benefits such as flexibility, scalability, and resilience, they also introduce complexities in terms of security management and governance.

One of the primary challenges associated with multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures is the need for comprehensive security solutions capable of providing centralized visibility and control across disparate cloud environments. With resources distributed across multiple cloud platforms, organizations face difficulties in maintaining consistent security policies and enforcing compliance standards. This lack of centralized oversight increases the risk of security gaps, misconfigurations, and unauthorized access, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyber threats and compliance violations.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cloud-security-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Cloud Security Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cloud security market, reshaping the landscape and accelerating existing trends. One notable effect is the widespread adoption of remote work, which has led to an increased reliance on cloud-based services and a heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks. As businesses transitioned to remote work environments, the demand for cloud security solutions surged to protect sensitive data and ensure the security of remote access to corporate networks. Moreover, the pandemic prompted a rapid shift to digital transformation across industries, with organizations embracing cloud technologies to enable agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. However, this accelerated migration to the cloud also exposed vulnerabilities and created new cybersecurity challenges, such as securing remote endpoints, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations, and defending against evolving cyber threats.

Additionally, the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic have led businesses to prioritize cost optimization and operational efficiency, driving the adoption of cloud-native security solutions that offer enhanced protection while minimizing resource utilization. Cloud security vendors responded by introducing innovative offerings, such as AI-driven threat detection, zero-trust architectures, and automation tools, to address emerging security threats and streamline security operations. Furthermore, the pandemic has underscored the importance of resilience and business continuity planning, prompting organizations to re-evaluate their cybersecurity strategies and invest in robust cloud security solutions. As a result, the cloud security market has witnessed increased investments in threat intelligence, incident response capabilities, and cloud-native security platforms to enhance cyber resilience and mitigate the impact of future disruptions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 430-page report provides 132 tables and 205 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global cloud security market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Cloud Security. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, service model, type, solutions, and industry vertical and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing cloud security market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Emergence of DevSecOps in the Cloud Environment

The burgeoning prominence of DevSecOps within cloud environments is unfolding as a pivotal trend driving technological evolution. However, recent surveys conducted by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) on behalf of Dazz, a leading provider of cloud computing environment mapping platforms, reveal a concerning lag in DevSecOps progress juxtaposed against mounting vulnerabilities. The survey, encompassing insights from 2,037 IT and security professionals, underscores significant apprehensions regarding the security posture of codebases, with a notable 38% of respondents estimating that 21-40% of their code harbours vulnerabilities. Additionally, 19% of participants highlight vulnerabilities in 41-60% of their code, while 13% express concerns regarding vulnerabilities in a staggering 61-80% of their code.

This prevalence of vulnerabilities translates into a concerning operational reality, with organizations contending with an average of 55.5 security vulnerabilities daily within their remediation queues, frequently featuring at least one deemed critical. Despite the scale of vulnerabilities identified, the survey uncovers a stark disconnect between detection and remediation efforts, with organizations addressing a mere fraction of the vulnerabilities identified each month. On average, organizations possess the capacity to address 1,025 vulnerabilities monthly, yet they typically only remediate 270 within the same timeframe.

Development of Cloud Computing Landscape Driving the Market Growth

The development of the cloud computing landscape stands out as a pivotal driving factor propelling the growth of the cloud security market. As cloud computing continues to evolve and expand, offering a wide array of services and solutions, organizations increasingly rely on cloud-based infrastructure to support their operations. This transformational shift towards cloud adoption is fuelled by the inherent advantages of cloud computing, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the growing trend of remote work and digital transformation initiatives further accelerates the adoption of cloud technologies across industries.

In this dynamic landscape, the demand for robust cloud security solutions rises in tandem with the proliferation of cloud-based applications, data storage, and infrastructure. Organizations recognize the critical importance of securing their cloud environments against a myriad of cyber threats, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and insider threats. As a result, investments in cloud security solutions become a strategic imperative to safeguard sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect against evolving cyber threats.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/cloud-security-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market

Market opportunities in the cloud security sector abound, particularly in the realm of collaboration and partnership between market players. As the demand for robust cloud security solutions continues to surge, there is a growing recognition among industry participants of the benefits of strategic alliances and cooperative ventures. Collaboration allows companies to leverage each other's strengths, pool resources, and expertise, and accelerate innovation in developing comprehensive security offerings tailored to the evolving needs of customers.

Partnerships between market players present opportunities for synergistic collaborations that capitalize on complementary capabilities and technologies. For instance, established cloud security vendors may seek partnerships with emerging start-ups specializing in niche areas of cybersecurity to enhance their product portfolios and address specific customer requirements more effectively. Similarly, technology integrations and interoperability initiatives between vendors enable seamless integration of security solutions across diverse cloud environments, ensuring comprehensive protection against evolving threats.

Expansion of Market in Geographical Region Opportunities for the Market Growth

The expansion of the cloud security market in geographical regions presents significant opportunities for market growth. As organizations worldwide continue to embrace cloud computing technologies to drive digital transformation initiatives, the demand for robust cloud security solutions is expected to soar. Geographical regions with burgeoning cloud adoption rates, such as the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, offer immense potential for market expansion. These regions are witnessing rapid economic development, increasing internet penetration, and a growing number of businesses migrating their operations to the cloud.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the cloud security market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet, Inc., Google LLC, Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

09 April 2024, Google Cloud Next '24 -- To prevent breaches in multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments, CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) has entered into an expanded cooperation with Google Cloud. The number of cloud incursions has increased by 75% in the last 12 months, and adversaries are now more adept than ever at infiltrating client settings in under two minutes.

07 Nov 2023, IBM (NYSE: IBM) revealed a significant update to its flagship product, IBM QRadar SIEM, which has been completely reimagined with a new cloud-native architecture that is optimised for the scale, speed, and flexibility of hybrid clouds. IBM also revealed plans to use Watsonx, the company's enterprise-ready data and AI platform, to enable generative AI capabilities within its threat detection and response portfolio.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the IT sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com