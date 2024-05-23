Aerostat Systems Market Report 2024-2034: Revenue Surpassed $7.5 Billion in 2023 - Increasing Defense Spending and Military Expenditure to Open New Avenues for the Market

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostat Systems Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall revenue for the Aerostat Systems Market surpassed US$ 7.5 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth through to 2033.



The development of new materials and technologies, especially nanotechnology, is reviving the decades-old concept of the tethered or untethered helium aerostat. The scientific and surveillance communities are giving aerostats more attention these days since they are crucial for homeland security, counterterrorism, and reconnaissance in the armed forces, navy, and air force.

Aerostat technologies heavily rely on functional materials, which must be developed and engineered for extended deployment times in order to minimise operational expenses and data collecting disruptions. The durability and dependability of contemporary aerostats have increased with the use of synthetic materials and laminates with high strength-to-weight ratios, such as nylon and polyester, combined with polyurethane.



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones offer similar capabilities in terms of surveillance and monitoring. They are highly maneuverable and can be deployed quickly for various tasks. Advancements in drone technology, including longer flight times and increased payload capacities, make them formidable substitutes in certain applications. Drones are being adopted in a wide range of industries beyond the traditional military and photography sectors. Industries such as construction, agriculture, oil and gas, infrastructure inspection, insurance, logistics, and public safety are increasingly leveraging drone services to enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Usage for Military Application to Drive the Market

Growing Geopolitical Tension Around the World

Growing Civilian Applications of Aerostat Technology

Market Restraining Factors

Availability of Substitutes to Limit Market Growth

Challenges and Risks Associated with Aerostat Technology

Market Opportunities

Increasing Defense Spending and Military Expenditure to Open New Avenues for the Market

Development of New Materials and Manufacturing Techniques to Offer Opportunities for the Industry

Key Questions Answered

How is the aerostat systems market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the aerostat systems market?

How will each aerostat systems submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each aerostat systems submarket develops from 2023 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading aerostat systems markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the aerostat systems projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of aerostat systems projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the aerostat systems market?

Where is the aerostat systems market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), porters five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Type Outlook

Balloons

Airships

Hybrid

Platform Outlook

Tethered Aerostats

Untethered Aerostats

Class Outlook

Compact-sized

Mid-sized

Large sized

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 15 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aerostat Systems Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Aeros

Airborne Industries

Allsopp Helikites Ltd

Altaeros

Atlas

Carolina Unmanned Vehicles

CNIM Systemes Industriels (REEL group)

Drone Aviation

ILC Dover LP

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

RT

TCOM, L.P.

The Raytheon Company (RTX Corporation)

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Aerostat Systems Market, with forecasts for class, type, platform, and each forecast at a global, and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue and volume forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 15 key national markets

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Aerostat Systems Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj7mji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.