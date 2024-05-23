Emerging Digital Therapeutics Market in Korea Signals a New Era in Healthcare

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Korea Healthcare Business Issue Report - DTx (Digital Therapeutics) 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global healthcare industry on the cusp of a digital revolution, Korea's entry into the digital therapeutics (DTx) space marks a significant milestone. The emergence of the first officially recognized digital therapeutic device in February 2023 indicates the infancy of this market, yet it simultaneously heralds the onset of substantial growth potential in this sector.



The Current DTx Landscape



Digital therapeutics represent a novel classification of medicine, employing technology-based interventions to treat medical conditions and enhance patient care.

In Korea, the healthcare industry is beginning to acknowledge the vast possibilities associated with DTx. Despite being a nascent market, the dedication to innovation and technology advancement suggests that the country is poised for substantial developments in this sphere.



Forecasting Growth and Potential



Analysts project that the Korean DTx market holds considerable promise, necessitating strategic insights into the trajectory of this sector. Enterprises and stakeholders within the healthcare space are advised to observe these trends closely and consider the integration of DTx solutions into their service offerings. Such proactive approaches can establish a foundation for leadership in the digital health transformation.



Implications for the Healthcare Industry



The advent of DTx poses both challenges and opportunities for existing healthcare models. The potential for DTx to revolutionize treatment protocols, patient engagement, and healthcare delivery is immense. As Korea continues to navigate the DTx landscape, the industry must adapt by developing regulations, standards, and a conducive ecosystem for these therapeutic interventions to flourish.



With the rapid evolution of digital health technologies, it is clear that the Korean market is on the brink of experiencing a transformative journey within the realm of digital therapeutics.



Companies Featured

NUNAPS

DoBrain

LifeSemantics

S-Alpha Therapeutics

AIMMED

WELT

Neudive

Medimind

Emocog

HAII

Huraypositive

NeuroEars

Neopons

DIGITAL PHARM

MINDsAI

Tech Village

Key Topics Covered:



1 Understanding Digital Therapeutics

1.1 Definition of DTx

1.2 Characteristics of Digital Therapeutics

1.3 Development History of Digital Therapeutics

1.4 Applications of Digital Therapeutics

1.5 Global Digital Therapeutics Market



2 DTx Market in Korea

2.1 Breakthrough Device Designation

2.2 Product Approval of MFDS

2.3 NHIS Listing and Coverage

2.3.1 Breakthrough Technology Designation

2.4 Clinical Trial Approval of MFDS

2.5 Current R&D in Korea



3 Major Suppliers of DTx in Korea

3.1 NUNAPS

3.2 DoBrain

3.3 LifeSemantics

3.4 S-Alpha Therapeutics

3.5 AIMMED

3.6 WELT

3.7 Other Suppliers

3.7.1 Neudive

3.7.2 Medimind (formerly known as F&I Korea)

3.7.3 Emocog

3.7.4 HAII

3.7.5 Huraypositive



4 Business Issues in DTx Market

4.1 Scope of DTx Classified as Medical Devices

4.2 Scope of Reimbursement DTx

4.3 Market Access Model of DTx in Korea



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4k0fp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.