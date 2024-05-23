Slovenia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Shrink by 7.9% in Real Terms this Year, Following Growth of 17.9% in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovenia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Slovenia to shrink by 7.9% in real terms in 2024, following annual growth of 17.9% in 2023, owing to a high base effect, coupled with headwinds such as elevated inflation, high interest rates, and construction material prices, as well as supply chain disruptions caused by the Red Sea conflict.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's inflation rate is expected to be 2.7% in 2024, which remains above the central bank's target of 2%. Moreover, the decline in building permits is expected to weigh on the industry's output in the initial part of the forecast period. According to the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS), the total number of building permits issued in the country fell by 16.2% year on year (YoY) in the first three months of 2024, following an annual fall of 4.4% in 2023.

Furthermore, a fall in export activity, a rising budget deficit and a global economic slowdown amid the ongoing geopolitical tension are likely to deteriorate the performance of the construction industry in the short term. According to the Finance Ministry, Slovenia's budget deficit grew by 18% YoY during January-March 2024, totaling EUR379 million ($388.1 million).



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual rate of 2.8% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects. The government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6.5%, compared to 2021 levels, by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

To support this target, Slovenia is focusing on increasing the capacity of renewable energy across the country. In October 2023, the European Union approved the amendment to Slovenia's Recovery and Resilience Plan with an investment of EUR2.68 billion ($2.74 billion), which includes a REPowerEU Plan.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

