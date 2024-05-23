Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Surges to $4.3 Billion by 2029 - Led by Hexagon AB, Honeywell, Hikvision, Everbridge, Axxonsoft

Chicago, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.3 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market"

394 – Tables

47 – Figures

293 – Pages

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising concerns over security threats

Need for integrating multiple security systems

Restraints:

Complexity in integrating security systems with PSIM

Absence of standardization

Opportunities:

Emergence of cloud-based PSIM solutions

Integration with advanced technologies like video analytics, AI / ML , and blockchain

/ , and Increase in smart cities

Top Companies in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

Hexagon AB (Sweden) Honeywell (US) Hikvision (China) Everbridge (US) Axxonsoft (Ireland) Genetec (Canada) Advancis (Germany) Entelec (Belgium) Verint (US) Vidsys (US)

The convergence of diverse security systems facilitated by PSIM, along with the emergence of cloud-based solutions like easypsim Cloud , has significantly contributed to the growth of the PSIM market. This trend reflects a strategic shift towards centralized and scalable security management, driven by the need for enhanced situational awareness, cost-effective operations, and streamlined incident response capabilities across various industries. As organizations prioritize integrated security strategies, the demand for advanced PSIM solutions continues to rise, fostering market expansion and innovation.

Trend: Video Analytics

Video analytics, integrated into PSIM systems, revolutionizes security by utilizing advanced algorithms for real-time event detection and response. This technology enables precise identification of events like motion detection and object appearance, enhancing situational awareness. With features such as tamper detection and people counting, it empowers operators to manage incidents, optimizing resource allocation proactively. Moreover, it provides valuable insights for operational enhancements, fostering efficient decision-making in diverse security environments.

Trend: Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has transformed the landscape of PSIM by providing a viable alternative to traditional on-premise deployments. Formerly, PSIM systems necessitated significant investment in hardware and IT maintenance. Cloud-based PSIM eliminates these barriers, offering accessibility via secure internet connections without hardware ownership. This shift reduces upfront costs, provides scalability, enhances accessibility, and ensures streamlined maintenance with heightened data protection, efficiently catering to modern security management needs.

Trend: IoT

The integration of IoT devices with PSIM systems, exemplified by platforms like Sky-Walker Open Integration Platform, marks a significant technological trend in security management. By leveraging IoT sensors for real-time monitoring and data collection, organizations, particularly in sectors like finance, fortify their security measures. This convergence enables centralized control and analysis of security data, empowering swift detection and response to potential threats while optimizing operational efficiencies through data-driven insights.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is growing at the fastest rate in the PSIM market due to its transformative approach to security management, leveraging cloud computing technology to deliver scalable and accessible services. Cloud-based PSIM solutions, exemplified by platforms like Octopus PSIM and AxxonSoft's VSaaS, offer numerous advantages, including reduced hardware costs, increased scalability, and improved accessibility from any location with internet connectivity. SureView Systems further enhances this trend with cloud-based PSIM services featuring interactive maps and mobile tools for real-time event monitoring. By automating integrations with diverse security devices, cloud-based PSIM deployments streamline security processes, minimizing manual efforts and human errors. This approach significantly enhances building security and operational efficiency, particularly in dynamic environments where security devices are frequently added or changed, thus driving the rapid growth of cloud deployment in the PSIM market.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment accounts for a larger market share.

Large enterprises dominate the PSIM market due to its critical role in addressing complex security needs across expansive operations. These organizations prioritize sophisticated PSIM solutions offering advanced customization and integration capabilities to manage diverse security requirements effectively. With multiple sites and extensive security infrastructure, large enterprises benefit significantly from centralized management features provided by robust PSIM systems like Honeywell's Command and Control Suite (CCS) and Axxon Soft's PSIM version 1.0. These platforms integrate information from essential subsystems, enabling orchestrated responses to incidents in complex environments. Moreover, large enterprises operate in regulated industries, necessitating PSIM solutions that ensure compliance with industry standards and enhance risk management capabilities. By fortifying security defenses, streamlining operations, and deriving actionable insights from security data, large enterprises optimize overall efficiency and resilience against evolving threats, consolidating their position as the primary adopters and holders of the largest market share in the PSIM market.

Opportunity: Technological Integration Driving PSIM Evolution

The integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) , video analytics, and blockchain into PSIM solutions presents a transformative opportunity for security management evolution. By harnessing AI and ML algorithms, PSIM platforms automate intricate security processes, bolster threat detection with advanced video analytics, and forecast potential risks based on historical data. For instance, Calipsa's collaboration with SureView's PSIM platform illustrates how AI-driven false alarm reduction software optimizes security operations, improving response times and mitigating operational bottlenecks. AxxonSoft's PSIM version 1.0.1 further showcases the advantages of intelligent video analytics and IP connectivity for the efficient management of expansive security systems. Additionally, blockchain integration ensures secure and transparent data exchange among diverse security systems, enhancing overall system integrity and interoperability. These advancements underscore how innovative technology integration propels the growth and efficacy of PSIM solutions in modern security landscapes.

